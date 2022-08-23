Danny Elfman will bring an extended Coachella set to the Hollywood Bowl





If you are someone who still suffers from FOMO Danny Elfmantook over Coachella four months ago, there’s still hope for you. Today it was announced that the artist will be taking steps to bring an even bigger and better version of his performance to the festival at the Hollywood Bowl in October. While the composer typically appears at the Bowl each year to celebrate the spooky season with music from The Nightmare Before Christmasthis performance will allow him to go beyond, arguing over the works of his decades of career. The experience, which is called Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond, will take center stage at the Los Angeles Landmark on October 28-29. Fans will hear excerpts from Elfman’s repertoire, including some from his time with his new wave band. Oingo Boingotracks from his latest solo project, big messand, of course, bits of movies he’s worked on over the years, including beetle juice, The simpsons, Batmanand The Nightmare Before Christmas. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY During a conversation with Los Angeles Daily News, Elfman broke his plan to add an additional 30 minutes of performance time to his Hollywood Bowl shows. The performer acknowledged that due to the tightness of the timeslot during his Coachella appearance, he “put in tons of work to cut the show.” For the Halloween performances, fans can expect to hear longer versions of several Oingo Boingo songs and tunes from the Desert Festival Experience. Thirty extra minutes of music also means plenty more visual material for Elfman fans to feast on at upcoming gigs, with an endless stream of animated content rolling in the background. All of this will be backed by a full rock band, orchestra and choir, making this performance one you really won’t want to miss.

Picture via MasterClass RELATED: Danny Elfman to Score Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ In what he describes as the “scariest thing” he has done in his life to date, his performance at Coachella, which spanned several years, was such a hit that it brought him to the Bowl solo. Now that he’s taken to his heels, taking on such a huge performance for the first time in over twenty years, Elfman feels more comfortable around the mega performance to come. As for what’s next, Elfman says that while nothing is in the works, he has “fragmented ideas.” The composer is known to have worked alongside his longtime collaborator Tim Burtonon the filmmaker’s new project, Wednesdaywhich is slated to hit Netflix this fall. For now, you’re going to want to hit Ticketmaster on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. to find a spot for Elfman’s two-night engagement. Tickets range from $59.50 to $499.50, so get your credit card ready! Check out a clip from Elfman’s performance at Coachella below.

