Gary Busey charged with sex offence: Monster Mania Convention promoter speaks out after actor was charged





CHERRY HILL, New Jersey — A horror movie convention promoter said he was helping authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey for alleged sex offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual interference, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment following alleged actions from August 12-14 in the Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Philadelphia. suburb of Cherry Hill, police said on Saturday. Monster-Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, an “unspecified celebrity guest was removed from the convention and told not to return.” “Monster-Mania also encouraged participants to contact the police to file a report,” the company said, adding that behavior that compromises the safety and well-being of participants will not be tolerated. “Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any way possible,” he said. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) “It was about contact. It was about touching,” Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer of the multiple complaints police had received about Busey’s conduct. Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was to be the featured guest for the three-day event. Police did not immediately respond to a message asking for details. It was also unclear whether Busey had an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday. A New Castle County, Delaware woman said Busey touched her inappropriately during a paid photo shoot at the same Monster Mania event in 2013. “He came to my left side and started tickling me all over my left side and my bra area. I just started squirming and feeling uncomfortable,” he said. she stated. The woman posted photos of her experience on Twitter to support the victims and their allegations against the actor. “I just felt like I needed to say something to back up the fact that this isn’t new, but now people are pointing it out,” she said. Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he rose to prominence and was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for playing the title role in the film. from 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story”. Monster Mania Convention released this statement on the incident: “Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend. Immediately after receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest been kicked out of the convention and Monster-Mania also encouraged attendees to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our participants is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values. Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any way possible.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

