Gauri Khan and Karan Johar Double the Excitement in NEW Promo; look

Grab your popcorn because Bollywood’s “fabulous wives” are all set to come back strong. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Worth noting, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Samir Soni respectively. The show is making waves and just a few hours ago Netflix released a brand new promising promo and we can’t keep calm!

The promo doubled the excitement by featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Note, they also appeared in the previous season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It also featured Maheep, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam. While sharing the promo, the Netflix Instagram account wrote, “Excuse me, the only advice I need is my own…#FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives.”

Watch the promo here

A few days ago, the trailer for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India captioned: There you go! The fabulous divas and their stylish lives are back to make us addicted to glamor and gossip! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives trailer is out now! Watch #FLOBW Season 2 on September 2.” The trailer also featured Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday.

To note, the reality show first aired on Netflix in 2020 and season 1 gained immense popularity among the fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others as guest stars. Funded by Karan Johar, the show provides insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage their home and work lives and their equations with each other. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere on September 02.

