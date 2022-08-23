TV shows that recast characters: Riverdale, Friends, etc.





I made you watch! TV shows can come and go, but what about characters can they be replaced? Technically, yes. In some cases, a casting change happens before fans even notice a difference. Other shows poke fun at the fact that an actor left the show and added a new person in their place. After season 1 of Riverdalethe CW was forced to recast the role of Reggie Mantle when the actor Ross Butler had a conflict with the shooting schedule. We love what Ross has done with the role of Reggie, but due to his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him as much as we would have liked, series creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa said in a statement to TVLine in April 2017. Charles Melton filled the shoes of football players from season 2. In the case of CO, some fans remember big little lies star Shailene Woodley as Marissa Coopers (Micha Barton) little sister Kaitlin Cooper, but others think of willa holland when they remember the drama of the early 2000s. Shailene was really, really young when she was on the show, creator Josh Schwartz recalled in a Huffington Post interview in August 2013. She was awesome in all of her scenes and we always loved her. By the end of Season 1, however, Woodleys Kaitlin was at boarding school, and when she returned in Season 3, Holland took over the role to better suit the characters’ ages. The version of Kaitlin Cooper that we were going to bring back to the show was a bit older than Shailene could have achieved on her own and was kind of a very different character, which is what Willa was great at, Schwartz explained. But obviously Shailene is super talented and it’s great to see her take off. comedy classics, Seinfeld and Friends also saw minor character changes. Jerry Seinfeld (jerry seinfeld) and George Costanzas (Jason Alexander) the fathers were changed after their first appearances. Meanwhile, Ross Gellers (David Schwimmer) ex-wife, Carol, was played by Anita Baron when fans were first introduced to him. Jane Sibett played her, however, in all other episodes. Some casting replacements are due to disputes between actors, as was the case on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. According Janet Hubert Whittenwho played the original Aunt Viv shows, Will Smith (who played Will) wanted to replace her and act like nothing had happened. She said OMG! Initiated in 2013 that she felt demonized and beaten and crucified for many, many years, no one came forward in my defense. After an ongoing feud with Smith and other costars, the actress quit acting in 1993 and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. Scroll down to see which of your favorite TV characters were originally played by someone else, including those from That 70s show, Roseane and boy meets the world.

