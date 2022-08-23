Big players are taking a big slice of Bollywood’s profits, but will recent flops lead to a correction in content and revenue?

From Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, recent Bollywood films have exploded at the box office.

Bollywood producers are currently paying a fixed income and a 55-60% cut in profits to major actors like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

Apart from theatrical collection, a large part of Bollywood’s revenue also comes from digital and satellite broadcasting rights before the release of the film, which is being re-edited.

Business Insider India speaks to analysts on whether back-to-back movie flops will affect the revenue model and acquisition of movies by streaming platforms.

Recent big-budget Bollywood releases like Lal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Prithviraj Chauhan and Ek Villain Returns have disappointed audiences, but the industry has always had its table profits to fall back on.

Table profits refer to the large chunk of revenue Bollywood earns from the sale of digital streaming, satellite broadcasting rights and merchandise even before the film is released in theaters.

However, after back-to-back flops, Bollywood films may lose some of their luster with bidders, hurting table profits. Experts believe streaming platforms and TV stations could get picky with the movies they acquire and cut back on major spending.

Sharing how the approach could change, Gautam Jain, Partner at Ormax Media, said, “There would now be stronger links to box office performance. Even smaller films that don’t feature big stars or directors, trying to find the direct route to streaming, are advised to go the theatrical route, then back to streaming.



Elara Capital Senior VP – Research Analyst Karan Taurani told Business Insider India that currently around 90-95% of Bollywood movies are pre-sold with some clauses.



“If the number of collections exceeds a certain threshold, the producers will be paid more. If it drops below a certain threshold, OTT platforms will pay producers less.

After a string of big-budget flops, producers may first have to prove themselves at the box office.

“OTT platforms pay dearly for these films. Now, with the content not going well, they will become strict in terms of the budgets they invest in. They will have to become selective and approach in another way,” Taurani told Business Insider India.

Are the big Bollywood stars losing their shine?

A Bollywood film with established stars can be counted on to be a surefire hit at the box office. Not anymore. Movies like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan seem to be losing their appeal, causing producers to reconsider their pricing structure.



Recent big-name headline releases have disappointed critics and audiences so much that even the production costs could not be recouped.

“Every recent film has seen a loss of nearly 40-50% of its production cost, not being able to recoup (the costs) because theaters have been rolling back,” Taurani said.

Despite box office losses, big stars earn 55-60% of profits and a fixed income, analysts say.

“The higher talent fees are going to stick around for a while. But yes, few studios will be ready, or producers will be willing to accept these high fees now, given the fate of the latest films at the box office,” Jain told Business Insider India.

This is likely to push the industry towards greater adoption of a revenue-related payment model for actors, Taurani said. “Already most players have a flat fee plus a revenue share, I think the flat fee component might go down, in which they will want to opt for more web sharing models.”



However, big-name actors haven’t lost all their shine, as evidenced by the huge ancillary revenue their movies rake in from streaming platforms and satellite channels.

To illustrate, Aamir Khan’s star Lal Singh Chaddha, according to Elara Capital, was made between 200-250 crore and only garnered around 70-80 crore in theaters but is believed to be in the black after his tables profits.

“Perception [of big actor films] may be negative, but the kind of money their movies are making on non-theatrical platforms is huge. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, most of these great actor films attract a huge amount of money outside the theaters. Aamir Khan’s non-theatrical film is already a plus film, they already have that kind of money on the table,” said film critic Bharti Dubey.

However, with poor box office receipts, Dubey said a correction had to happen. “Whether it’s production, actors, correction is the need of the hour,” Dubey told Business Insider India.

Film releases Release date Opening day Remuneration for life, starting August 09 shamshera July 22, 2022 $10.25 billion 45 crores Vikrant Rona July 28, 2022 44 crores 110 crores The Return of Villain Ek July 29, 2022 7.95 billion 38 crore Lal Singh Chaddha August 11, 2022 10 crores ~70-80 crore (as of Aug 22)

Source: Elara Capital When Bollywood songs skip a beat

Previously, Bollywood songs were also a huge attraction for music streaming platforms. Now they are also falling flat, further affecting the industry’s annual revenue collection.

“Music is a section that has taken a hit in recent years because the music is not doing well. People don’t pay attention to music. It used to be a huge chunk of revenue, which doesn’t exist at the moment and needs to be revived,” Dubey said.

Analysts think the tables could still turn for Bollywood. The industry pinned its hopes on upcoming releases like Brahmastra, Circus, Ram Sethu and Thank God to work a turnaround, but a revival seemed tough, Jain said.

Dubey thinks 2023 would be the year of recovery for Bollywood.