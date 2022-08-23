Lincoln actor recounts Milford massacre | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW ULM — President Abraham Lincoln came to life Friday as re-enactor, historian and author Bryce Stenzel detailed his role during the American-Dakota War of 1862 and its aftermath in the museum annex of the Brown County Historical Society.

“Lincoln was very busy at the time,” Stenzel said. “He was emancipating slaves in the 1862 uprising. He was facing civil war, but he had compassion and said, ‘We can’t escape history.’

Stenzel said Lincoln called for a review of the trial transcripts of 392 Dakota prisoners charged by military commission with participating in the US-Dakota War that claimed the lives of 400 to 800 white settlers.

“As a lawyer, he balanced the moral and political consequences after reviewing $400 worth of telegrams detailing the trials,” Stenzel said. “He sentenced 39 Dakota men to death. Two others (Chiefs Little Six and Medicine Bottle) were brought from Canada and hanged at Fort Snelling.

Stenzel said there are no known photographs, only drawings of the largest mass execution in US history on December 26, 1862, in what is now Reconciliation Park in Mankato .

“We have to look at this in the context of the times,” Stenzel said. “As a historian, I feel like just going through a trial, some of which was a sham, was unreal at the time.”

He added that the Battle of Milford Township just west of New Ulm on August 18, 1862, which claimed the lives of over 50 settlers and injured many others, was a massacre, with the heaviest concentration of dead in the six-week war. .

Stenzel mentioned personal accounts of Milford settlers who survived the attack.

“Caecilie Ochs Schilling, then 9 years old, said she hid in a field during the attack”, Stenzel said.

The girl said the Indians were calling her in words she couldn’t understand, but they didn’t follow her and continued on their way, according to an account posted on dakotavictims1862.com.

He told Gottlieb Oswald’s account of two attacks on New Ulm that involved living in neighborhoods so close to the Dakota House that women’s hoop skirts had to be abandoned and buildings burned down to ward off Indians from ‘them.

Stenzel recounted what led to the war.

“A lot has happened” he said. “It was like a pressure cooker. The whites believed that the Indians should cultivate and not hunt buffalo. They were told to give up their religion and way of life and cut their hair. Indian Agent Thomas Galbraith refused to issue maintenance allowances until the annuity money was received. He was supposed to distribute food that was in a warehouse and money at the same time.

“Then the crops failed. The Dakota decided it was now or never to regain their land, but were reduced to a few miles north and south of the Minnesota River from Milford Township to the South Dakota border.

Stenzel said the artillery saved Fort Ridgely in a battle considered the first successful use of artillery against native forces. The fort, little more than several buildings and a small number of soldiers with a few cannons, understood the dire situation of forcing civilians, including women and children, to help fight the Dakota.

Stenzel mentioned a Dakota POW’s tribute to Lincoln after he was assassinated.

“They (Dakota) were saddened by his death,” he said. “If they can figure this out in 1865, why can’t we now?”

“We have to teach history because it’s important. It should be a required high school course. A breeze in sixth grade is not enough,” Stenzel said.