Photo Drop: CicLAvia brings the Open Street event to West Hollywood and beyond





CicLAvia – Meet the Hollywoods – hosted an open street event that connected the city of West Hollywood and the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Hollywood and East Hollywood with a carefree space for everyone to enjoy. Members of the Greater Los Angeles Area community were invited to ride, walk, bike, ride or stroll along the area’s most iconic streets. The event took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event within the city limits of West Hollywood closed Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Brea Avenue to N. San Vicente Boulevard to vehicular traffic, allowing thousands of cyclists to fill the streets. Community members take the famous Route 66 to enjoy the open road. Kids and pets were part of the fun. There were eye-catching custom-made costumes and non-motorized vehicles and lots of music coming from boomboxes back and forth. The West Hollywood City Council joined the Los Angeles City Council and state dignitaries for opening statements at an 8:30 a.m. kick-off press event at 8791 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, near the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Palm Ave. WeHo Council members were then seen on the streets participating in the event. Mayor Lauren Meister was spotted strolling down Santa Monica Boulevard. Pro-Tem Mayor Sepi Shyne was riding a bike with council member hopeful Zekiah Wright. Council members Lindsey Horvath and John D’Amico were walking together. And council member John Erickson rode his e-bike from West Hollywood to Vermont and back. “It’s been a huge success,” council member Erickson said at the event. “The streets are filled with bikers, walkers, skateboarders and people enjoying the day from West Hollywood to Hollywood…it’s so nice to be on the streets and enjoy it without having to worry about nothing.” Open street event activities included shopping, dining, swag and activities along the route. There were hubs throughout the offering, free water stations, first aid stations, bike parking, free pedicabs provided by AARP Los Angeles, bike repairs and more. Metro Bike Share tents at the West Hollywood Hub offered information about the bike share program. Bikes were available for hire on a first come, first served basis at the tent. CicLAvia is a non-profit organization that catalyzes vibrant public spaces, active transportation, and good health through car-free streets. CicLAvia engages with people to transform our relationship with our communities and with each other. Inspired by the weekly ciclova of the Bogots, CicLAvia temporarily closes the streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park. Free for all, CicLAvia connects communities to each other across a growing city, creating a safe place to bike, walk, skate, roll and dance across Los Angeles County. 1.6 million people have experienced CicLAvia; it is the largest open streets event in the United States. For more information on CicLAvia 2022 Meet the Hollywoods, please visit www.ciclavia.org/hollywood22. For general information about CicLAvia, please visit www.ciclavia.org.

