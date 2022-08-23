Danny Elfman to Perform Two Shows at Hollywood Bowl Halloween Weekend





Since becoming the toast of the Coachella festival in April with his first rock gigs in decades, Danny Elfman has been a little wary about some of the questions fans have had about future live projects – namely : Could he take this show on the road, or at least repeat it somehow? And would there still be “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows in Los Angeles this year? The answers to both of these questions came — in conjunction — when Elfman announced Monday that he would be doing two shows at the Hollywood Bowl this fall…on Halloween weekend, when “Nightmare” concerts would traditionally take place, s they had to. This can probably be considered a win for everyone, as the October 28-29 concert schedule serves as a promise that the singer-songwriter will incorporate material from the 1993 stop-motion classic into his set. listing. If Jack Skellington showed up at Elfman’s concerts at Coachella (as pictured above), he’s pretty much a surefire lock for the Bowl. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. An American Express cardholder presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday night. The official subtitle for Elfman’s fall concerts at the Bowl is: “From Boingo to ‘Batman’ to ‘Big Mess’ to Beyond!” The first of these references is to Oingo Boingo, the Elfman-led group that held fondly remembered annual Halloween appearances at the Universal Amphitheater in the 1980s through the early 1990s. ‘between them is to his 2021 double album “Big Mess,” Elfman’s first rock album since breaking up Boingo in the ’90s. The mention of “Batman” is an indication of how the film score on which he focuses almost exclusively on the 21st century will feature in the shows. A press alert lists ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘The Simpsons’ as some of the movies or TV shows whose scores or songs will be featured in concerts with the music ‘Batman’. ” and “Nightmare”. The shows are likely to closely mirror the hybrid concerts Elfman has staged over successive weekends at Coachella, with a statement saying he will employ the same band, orchestra and choir he had at the festival in April. Both concerts are presented by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and the Bowl. Ask by Variety in a May interview on his ‘Doctor Strange’ score whether he intended to continue doing ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concerts (for Halloween 2021 he hosted two such shows at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles instead of the Bowl), Elfman said, “You know, I got to this point where I’m going, ‘You know what? It’s funny.’ And I only have to do it a few times a year, so I’m not tired of it yet. The is at that point, I’m fed up with something, and I’m still looking for my escape hatch, after being in a band for several years and thinking, “Where’s my escape door here?” But I can see doing it, yeah, a few more times. So I don’t think it’s over yet.

