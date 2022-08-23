Do you think the Bollywood box office is no longer fueled by star power?





Dhruv Kotak

Software engineer

Everyday people are now well aware of the facts and the truth. Star power is boycotted because it hurts religious feelings and, of course, nepotism. Bollywood only wants child stars like Kapoors and Khans, they don’t want to accept real talent like SSR. Nilesh Brahamkhatri

Businessman

Movies cannot perform well at the box office as moviegoers are now being diverted to the OTT platform. People watch movies sitting at home on a low budget. If filmmakers want audiences to come back to theaters, they need to deliver quality content. Sunil Bhatnagar

Retired Professional

Bollywood has certainly lost the plot and the writing on the wall has been clear for some time now. The reasons include many major southern blockbusters capturing the imagination of the public, major Bollywood banners failing to strike a chord with poor scripts, repetitive content, and more. Also, the popularity of OTT, where new movies are available in four to six weeks, is a big factor. Satish Agarwal

Textile businessman

With films with a budget of Rs 150 crore and more like Prithviraj, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha performing miserably, the industry must absolutely prioritize script, story, director and choose suitable actors to save the film. Smaller films like The Kashmir Files and A Wednesday have done wonders. Now all eyes are on Bhramastra and Liger, hope they are good and perform well in BO.

Sonal Acharya

Self employed

Absolutely. ‘Star power’ alone no longer guarantees the brilliance and sparkle of a soundtrack film. The script, the direction and the USP play an equally important role. Moreover, the controversies linked to the film crews – personal and professional – are also responsible for throwing an “eclipse” on their success. Mahesh Iyer

Professional

Bollywood suffers from the lack of original content. All recent movies are remakes, and audiences won’t be interested because most have already seen the original. Southern films have proven to be the king of pan-India box office owing to their extravagance and creative content. Moreover, movie lovers have the choice to watch southern movies dubbed on OTT. Rakhi Mehrotra

Household

Looking at the current box office storyline, it’s clear that star power doesn’t guarantee BO’s success. Audiences are now looking for relatable stories and powerful performances. So, a low-budget movie can also be a huge hit if it’s backed by a great story and powerful performances. Shankar Iyer

Retired professional

The pandemic has seen many ups and downs for Bollywood at the box office. Yes, it is no longer powered by any industry stars. Also, OTT releases weakened the soundtrack, and you could watch good movies from the comfort of your home. Southern films have taken over and produced excellent films with good scripts, which Bollywood has not been able to do recently.

