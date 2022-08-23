West Hollywood ditches Halloween ‘Carnival’ again





WEST HOLLYWOOD (CNS) West Hollywood’s famous Halloween carnival is being cleaned up again this year, with city officials quietly voting to skip the hugely popular event that has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic of COVID-19. According to Los Angeles Magazine, city leaders decided in late June to cancel the event, but no official public announcement was ever made. Instead, a notice was posted on the city’s website announcing the cancellation. While COVID-19 has been specifically cited for cancellations over the past two years, no specific reasoning was given in the city’s latest announcement, which simply states that Carnival will not take place in 2022. The city is encouraging the community to celebrate Halloween creatively and safely this year, according to the notice. As in 2021, the city encourages businesses to celebrate with customers by holding small-scale events in stores, restaurants, etc., such as costume events or contests; Halloween-themed meals or drinks in restaurants and bars; Halloween-themed trivia or bingo nights; dress-up locations with Halloween-themed decorations, etc. The advisory makes no mention of COVID-19 or the growing monkeypox epidemic which primarily affects gay men and has elevated case numbers in and around West Hollywood. West Hollywood Councilman John DAmico told Los Angeles Magazine that the Carnival billed as one of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the world may never return, citing public safety concerns, difficulties planning the event and security costs for the city. We canceled it two years in a row. So it doesn’t exist anymore, in a way, says DAMico. Many of us felt, in some way, a sort of sense of relief. As fun as it was, it was incredibly nerve-wracking to pull it off. He also suggested the event, while still attracting thousands of revelers, had been scaled back in recent years, losing its big stages and celebrities. In June, however, the city hosted a return of the WeHo Pride event, which included three days of activities and a parade featuring singers Janelle Monae, JoJo Siwa and Cardi B. West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said told LA Magazine that the Pride event, while popular, is small compared to Carnival. The Halloween crowd is much, much bigger and tighter that night than it is on any Pride night, Meister said.

