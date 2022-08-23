Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion demands $1 million from 1501 Certified Entertainment record label for a pact
- Lawyers for the Houston native, 27, say her last two albums meet the terms of the deal
- They said she and the label had “a long and tortured history” of disagreements
- 1501 said Something for Thee Hotties failed to meet record requirements
- The label’s lawyers said “the belief is that she owes us at least one more album”
- 1501 is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford
Megan Thee Stallion is suing 1501 Certified Entertainment for $1 million in Harris County, Texas court.
Lawyers for the Houston native, 27, in documents reviewed by People, asked the company to pay $1 million. They said her most recent pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties (released last October) and Traumazine (released earlier this month), completed the requirements of a contract she described as ” inadmissible”.
Lawyers for the musical artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said in legal documents that ‘over the past two years’ Megan and the label have had a ‘long and tortured history’ of disagreements regarding his contract and the release of his music.
The latest: Megan Thee Stallion, 27, is suing 1501 Certified Entertainment for $1 million in court in Harris County, Texas. She was pictured earlier this month in New York
“The two were able to resolve some of the disputes through the issuance of several temporary restraining orders against the defendants in this Court. But a new dispute has arisen, requiring further assistance from the Court.
Megan’s legal team said 1501 Certified Entertainment said Something for Thee Hotties did not qualify as an “album” and did not meet the “minimum recording commitment” for the contract.
They added that “1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try and take advantage of Pete further, at great expense and in bad faith”.
The Houston native's lawyers said in paperwork that his latest pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties (released last October) and Traumazine (released earlier this month), completed the requirements for a contract that she described as "inadmissible".
1501 Certified Entertainment attorney Steven M. Zager of King & Spalding LLP told the outlet that “the label’s belief is that they owe us at least one more album.”
1501 is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford, who was busted last year in Atlanta
Zager said the Something for Thee Hotties album failed to live up to the disc’s requirements, as it contained archived and spoken-word material, and was released too early on his 2020 Good News disc date.
“There’s no way Something for Thee Hotties would qualify as an album because that term is defined in his recording commitment in his various contracts with 1501,” Zager said, adding that the label was “evaluating Traumazine.”
“For a host of reasons, we believe our position is justified and based on contracts. We tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to succeed.
Zager said the accusations the Traumazine label leaked were “absurd”.
Megan had sued 1501 – which is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford – in 2020, claiming the label blocked her from releasing new material after they tried to rework the terms of their deal.
