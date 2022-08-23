Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ‘Boycott Liger’ trends on Twitter: ‘Dekh lenge’ | Bollywood





Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the recent trend on social media to boycott several Bollywood films. During a recent interview, talking about whether the trend is affecting his upcoming film Liger, Vijay said “kaun rokenge dekh lenge (we’ll see who will stop us)”. A few days before the movie was released, “#BoycottLigerMovie” started trending on Twitter. Recently there have been calls to boycott films such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The trend has affected the box office of many recent releases. (Also read | Amid fresh #boycottLiger chants, Vijay Deverakonda tweets he’s ready to fight’) Vijay also said he is sad that movies and actors are the ones who pay the most. He also said he was sure people would like him and Liger because they made the movie with a lot of love and hard work. The actor also opened up about his personal struggles and career obstacles and how he overcame them. ANI news agency quoted Vijay speaking about Liger on Monday, “With Liger, we expected a bit of drama…but we will fight. We put our hearts into making this movie. And I believe that I I’m right. I feel there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I was not afraid, and now after accomplishing something, I don’t think there is be necessary to be afraid even now Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support , a fire in us, we will see who will stop us)!” On his struggles, Vijay said: “I believe life taught me to be a fighter. When I was younger I had to fight for respect and money…later I had to fight for my place in the industry and even to get Every movie was like a hard fight for me When I was doing my first movie, we couldn’t find a producer to finance it, so I made the movie for free, we had to raise funds to cover the production costs. At that time, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film, Arjun Reddy, was about to be released, we faced to protests even before it hit theaters. But it turned out to be a box office success and now people know me because of my work in the film.” Liger, a sports drama, is set to hit theaters on August 25. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya’s first multilingual film. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

