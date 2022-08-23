This is my club: Hollywood MCFC

It’s the perfect time to be a Blue. The Premier League is growing in popularity in the United States and Canada, and Manchester City have been dominating the league lately. If you’ve suddenly found yourself supporting City, or even cheering on the Blues on your own, you should definitely take the time to fund your local Manchester City Official Supporters Club.

Every Monday we feature another CSO from across North America. Today we are spending time with Bernadette “Berny” Gilbey, President of Hollywood MCFC in Los Angeles, California. So without further ado, let’s get to know Hollywood MCFC.

Bitter and blue: How did Hollywood MCFC get started?

Hollywood MCFC: Summer 2011, City came to play in Los Angeles against the The Galaxy and many of us have gone from never running through another blue there to suddenly seeing a sea of ​​them! I chatted with a few who were sitting next to me and queuing at the concession stand and found that many were from England. As the 2011/12 season started and City started to get bigger, I went out to watch more games, but still found myself the only sky blue spot on the site. As May 13 approached, I took to the Blue Moon forum to see if there were any other fans who couldn’t bear the thought of watching this alone. It wasn’t long before a plan to meet up at Fox & Hounds in Studio City was formed. There were only 4 of us and a QPR fan. As all the games were broadcast, we had a small TV in the corner of this little alcove which we had to share with the Rangers fans who had just watched their game earlier. Things looked so dire for a while there, but we all know how that day ended. This bar is a shared venue with many other clubs and EVERYONE was watching our game at the end. It may have been the morning traumatic bond, but it was the day our CSO started. Over the summer we stayed in touch and completed the paperwork to become an official club. That first season, it was a bit difficult to get people to the first games, but it wasn’t long before all the rookies came out. 10 years later were going strong and getting bigger every season.

Bed and breakfast: What’s the best thing about being a member of your club?

HMCFC: Watch games together and meet people from all over LA. It’s a tough city to meet people and the members of our group have become good friends. This town can often make newcomers feel disconnected and if you’re new to town, being able to walk into a room full of people you know you share at least one thing in common with is a great feeling. Everyone is welcome, LA is a vacation hotspot, so we have a lot of traveling fans too.

Bed and breakfast: What is your best memory that your club created together?

HMCFC: Besides 93:20, the best memory we have is the 2017 friendly match against real Madrid. It was at the Coliseum and we brought a massive group of around 170 people to the game. Some of our members haven’t made the trip to Manchester yet and to see the team play in Los Angeles was fantastic. We were making so much noise that City representatives came to thank us for the support and other rookies from all over the stadium tried to plant our section. After the game a few of us were invited to meet the team as they left, it was just a great day all around.

Bed and breakfast: Where can City fans find you on match day?

HMCFC: You can find Hollywood MCFC at Fox & Hounds in Studio City. It is a legendary football venue and many clubs gather there. It’s nearly impossible to open a bar for these very early games, but the Fox & Hounds have been doing it for years. Some of our long-time members have looked there long before our club was founded.

Thanks again to Berny for taking the time to chat. you can follow @HollywoodMCFC on Twitter to follow the news of the club. And if you’re in LA on game day, be sure to pop in for The fox and the dogs.