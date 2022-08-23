West Hollywood launches new initiative to curb binge drinking in bars and restaurants

The city of West Hollywood launched a new initiative to try to stem the growing problem of beverage at bars and restaurants.

The West Hollywood City Council has approved a plan to purchase and distribute beverage drinking test strips to businesses and customers. The test strips are designed to detect the possible presence of “date rape” drugs, such as GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) or ketamine. The test strip user drops a small amount of drinking liquid onto the test patch, which turns a color such as red or blue if medication is present.

City leaders and volunteers hit the streets of West Hollywood on Monday handing out free test strips to businesses and customers.

One of the volunteers, Mito Aviles, said he thought the initiative was important to his West Hollywood community.

“I wanted to come out and help with this program because I think there’s an importance to what’s going on in our community in the sense of here in our bars in the LGBTQ community. I feel like there’s an importance and a need for people to know what’s going on in their drinks, where they’re going, and not leave their drinks behind without them being covered, so this initiative helps with that so that it there are no surprises,” Aviles said.

Sepi Shyne, Mayor Pro Tempore of the City of West Hollywood, presented the initiative with Council Member John Erickson.

“We’ve looked at nightlife safety issues, and we really want to be ahead of the curve and in partnership with our nightlife because they’re all invested in helping to create a safer environment,” Shyne said. “We thought we would get these test strips and distribute them to our businesses.”

Shyne said earlier this year that the city council passed another section requiring bars and restaurants in West Hollywood to train bartenders on drinking in establishments.

“It’s a growing problem all over the whole region, and anywhere there are bars in the United States. This issue is happening, so we’re innovating as a city to get things done and let all the predators know you’ll be caught. We give people test strips so don’t come to our town anymore,” Shyne said.

The West Hollywood City Council convened a nightlife safety study session on Monday. During this session, Keely Field, who is on the Women’s Advisory Council, shared her experience of having her drink fortified. West Hollywood resident Shane Ivan Nash also spoke to the group with his moving testimony.

“It’s shocking how our community has had to bring it to this level, but at the same time I’m very proud of the city council. I’ve worked actively with the city and advised the council on my personal story, and it exposed so many gaps in city services,” Nash said.

Nash said his drink was spiked and he was assaulted in December.

“I myself was drugged and raped. I have personal damage to my chest which I have not yet had surgery to correct. I am still working on my own case and have still not no real clear answers on what the sheriff’s department is going to do to take concrete action on this case. we don’t know if that [West Hollywood] has become a playground for people, and so it’s become a kind of underground area where people know they can come and never be held accountable,” Nash said.

City Council members heard Nash’s story and led the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to investigate his case further and bring the potential suspect in for questioning within the next 30 days.

Nash thinks the test strips could have helped him.

“I think it would have made a huge difference in my case. If I had known that I had this resource right in my jacket pocket and felt a little weird, I would have at least been able to test my drink “, Nas said.

City of West Hollywood officials released the following information:

West Hollywood is home to more than 200 entertainment-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, lounges, bars, and nightclubs. There have been reports of individuals believing they may have been drugged (“covered up”) in entertainment venues. Some community members have expressed concern that they feel uncomfortable filing criminal complaints. Community safety is always the number one priority for the City of West Hollywood and the city takes all complaints seriously. The city and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station urge anyone who believes they may be the victim of a crime – or anyone in the community with public safety concerns – to contact the Sheriff’s Station 24/7 at 310-855-8850. In an emergency, always dial 911.