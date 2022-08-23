Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes the summer series with a tribute to the Rat Pack





The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its Summer Park 2022 series with a tribute to three iconic Rat Pack crooners Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The KSO’s Rat Pack features three local singers/artists who can be heard with bands around town: Dan Radank as Sinatra, Mickey James as Martin, and Corey Tucker as Davis Jr. A live band will support the band, playing many of the original arrangements recorded by Nelson Riddle, Marty Paich and Quincy Jones, plus some adaptations of other originals by longtime KSO arranger and orchestrator Terry LaBolt. Northern Kentucky residents can join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to watch the Rat Pack replacements at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3 at Devou Park in Covington and Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Tower Park in Fort Thomas. The Sunday show will be broadcast live on kyso.org. Concessions and food trucks will be available at Devou Park and Tower Park. The TANK bus offers shuttles from Covington Catholic High School to the Devou Park show for $1 each way. Parking for both events is free. Organizers encourage guests to donate $5 per person and bring lawn chairs, picnics and blankets. playlist Song performed by: Bugle Call Rag, Doc Severinsen

Come fly with me, Frank Sinatra

You’re nobody until someone loves you, Dean Martin

The Lady is a Tramp, Sammy Davis, Jr.

The way you look tonight, Frank Sinatra

Steal, Dean Martin

What kind of crazy am I, Sammy Davis Jr.

Strangers in the Night, Frank Sinatra

It’s not a kick in the head, Dean Martin

Fly Me to the Moon, Frank Sinatra

Birth of the Blues, Sammy Davis Jr.

Luck Be A Lady, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Intermission Magic Chip, Count Basie

Everybody loves somebody, Dean Martin

Start the beguine, Sammy Davis Jr.

I’ve got you under my skin, Frank Sinatra

C’est la vie, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Airegin, Bill Holman

Mr. Bojangles, Sammy Davis Jr.

On the street where you live, Dean Martin

New York Theme, New York, Frank Sinatra

