“Bollywood actors are getting addicted to drugs…” Vivek Agnihotri’s shocking revelation





First published August 23, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has explained how Bollywood is full of humiliation and abuse. He even admitted that a lack of success leads to addiction. Vivek, a director, offered a “scoop” on Bollywood, saying it’s not just a genius hotspot but also a graveyard of talent. He went on to suggest that celebrities who don’t achieve the desired degree of success find themselves trapped in the industry’s vicious loop of lack of wealth and power. These actors are therefore obliged to simulate it even if they do not have it. Read also: Krushna Abhishek will not be part of the Kapil Sharma Show? The Kashmir Files filmmaker tweeted a long post about Bollywood’s dark secrets, saying “the real Bollywood is in its dark alleys”. He also said that broken dreams, crushed dreams, buried dreams and other such things can be found in these dark alleys. He went on to say that it wasn’t a rejection since everyone understands that’s part of the deal. According to Vivek, humiliation and exploitation destroy aspirations, hopes and fragile convictions. People can survive without food but cannot live without respect and self-esteem. Vivek Agnihotri went on to explain how failing celebrities end up in endless conflict. He wrote: “Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kinds of life-damaging things. Now they need money. Thus, they are introduced to all kinds of fun money. He added saying: ‘You have to look like a star, party like a star, do PR like a star but you’re not a star. Imagine yourself in a gangster ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a weapon or a knife. Also read:Vaani Kapoor’s birthday: Interesting net worth facts, all about the Shamshera actor Vivek called it a validation hollow race, which is a black hole that keeps getting deeper with each race. He ended the message by writing: “You show up, no one sees it”. You scream, no one hears you. You cry, nobody cares. Everything you find is surrounded by people laughing at you. You bury your dreams. Calmly. But then you find people dancing on your dream grave. Your failure becomes their celebration. You are a walking dead man. The irony is that no one can see you’re dead but you. One day you die. And then the world sees you”. Also Read: KK Birthday: 7 Songs to Remember the Iconic Singer Anurag Kashyap recently had a verbal argument with Vivek Agnihotri. For the uninitiated, their fight started when Anurag mentioned India’s entry into the Oscars this year in an interview. He thinks RRR should be nominated as India’s official contribution to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Feature Film category. He even said he hoped “The Kashmir Files” didn’t get nominated. Anurag’s comments prompted a response from Vivek. Vivek responded to Anurag’s statement on Twitter, writing, “He’s campaigning against The Kashmir Files’ Oscar submission.” Last updated Aug 23, 2022 12:23 PM IST

