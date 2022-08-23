Entertainment
Busy Being Free by Emma Forrest critique of Trump-based celibate Hollywood glitz | Autobiography and memory
In 2011, Emma Forrest publishes a memoir, Your voice in my head, about his experience of poor mental health. I have become, for a certain audience, the suicidal suicidal girl, she writes in the prologue of her sequel, busy being free. This new book, she wishes to point out, is in a completely different register. She is no longer suicidal. In the years that followed, she published novels, wrote screenplays and directed a film; yet readers who know her only through the first memoirs treat her with delicacy. Which seems confusing. Can you still be gentle with me if you know my struggles are just domestic now?
On the surface, busy being free talks about the end of her marriage to actor Ben Mendelsohn and the tectonic lifestyle shift involved in moving from their Los Angeles mansion to an attic flat in North London and then solo parenting her young girl during a pandemic. But it is much more than that. Forrest examines, with an unbending eye and a formidable cultural reference (the title comes from the song Cactus Tree by Joni Mitchell), what it means for a woman to find herself alone in her forties and to redefine herself outside the framework of marriage, the motherhood and men.
In the aftermath of her breakup, Forrest embraces a period of voluntary celibacy, which she attributes to Trump’s election. Having to watch Donald Trump didn’t make me want to fuck, she says, speaking on behalf of every woman alive (including, I guess, Melania). But it becomes clear as the book progresses that Trump is a handy peg on which to hang this retreat from intimacy. I took a vow of celibacy for the term of Trump’s presidency. It seemed like a good idea for someone whose life had been ruled, until now, by romantic obsession.
At the start of her new life in London, another mother looks around her small apartment and asks: How did this happen to you? Forrest’s patchwork approach to the narrative is one way to give this question a fuller answer. Moving from the past to the present, from childhood memories to her honeymoon, from conversations with her daughter to the raging arguments of a moribund marriage and newly forged sexual confidence, she gradually constructs a picture of how his amorous impulses have shaped his trajectory. . It’s a seductive form of storytelling, because it’s unpredictable, and it allows him to circle around the catalyst for the end of his marriage, which doesn’t appear until late in the book.
In one chapter, she reflects on her worst sexual experiences, including several from her time as a precociously talented 16-year-old immersed in the adult world of news journalism that would certainly qualify for a #MeToo review. When I was a teenager a man who and I use my words very carefully here slept with me is now dead, and I know he was a very bad man, despite what the obituaries said. But she goes on to say: What is interesting is that I voluntarily continued to see him for a few weeks. One of Forrest’s greatest gifts as a writer outside of his humor; like its predecessor, busy being free is often hilarious is his instinct for ambiguity. She writes about messy lives so well because she understands the contradictions we are all subject to, even though I wonder if there’s a generational aspect to it; young women may not be as relaxed about, for example, the vagueness of professional and sexual relationships that Forrest sees as largely positive.
Calling a memoir a solipsist may seem redundant, but busy being free is solipsistic in the best way: that is, Forrest is hyper aware that she is telling her own story. She doesn’t try to extrapolate universal meanings or turn her hard-won insights into lessons for other women in similar situations, as many such books often do. Reaching middle age was a process of learning, knowing, believing, she writes. Now what? After completing these laborious excavations, what use is the next half of your life to you?
It does not offer easy answers; there are not any. The choices she makes for herself will undoubtedly scare some women and inspire others. But the fact that she wrote about this midlife dig with such ferocity and candor is cause for celebration.
