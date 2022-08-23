Why the actor’s ‘Mardangiri’ video is going viral again





If it is shared on the Internet, it stays on the Internet. Take for example Sanjay Dutts manly old advertisement for a brand of drinks. In the ad that went viral (again) after influencer Andrew Tates was permanently banned from TikTok, Dutt is seen explaining what manhood should be and how it’s at risk. He also complains about those men who spend more time in a beauty salon than in a gym or prefer to take care of babies and cook. He even gendered the colors, saying these men wear feminine colors like purple, pink, mauve. They want to look like behenjis are wearing clothes like behenjis, putting on lotions and creams like behenjis, the actor says. Let’s have nothing to do with face and lip gloss, hand creams, calorie counting, flowery perfumes or anything flowery. This is the new kranti (revolution) I want to start for the menits called Mardangiri (manliness), he said, concluding his diatribe. He ends it with the brand he sponsored Haywards 5000 soda. A Twitter user shared a 2010 video of Dutts comparing him to the infamous Andrew Tate after the latter was removed from TikTok for notoriously misogynistic content that violates the platform’s policy. Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. From suggesting that women should take responsibility for being raped, to calling it male property to asserting that depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all. Read also : TikTok star Andrew Tate has set off internet alarms with his savage misogyny Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. We’ve been removing violent videos and accounts for weeks, and are glad to hear that other platforms are also taking action against this individual, a TikTok spokesperson quoted by The Independent as saying after Tates’ ban . Dutt, in the ad, tries to generalize that men shouldn’t be at home cooking or caring for babies – a familiar take on the problematic world of Tates that he actively spread on his social media accounts. now banned. Sanjay Dutt was the Andrew Tate even before Andrew Tate was born pic.twitter.com/ZSEREWkwIa Aman (@without humor) August 21, 2022 Not that it needs to be said, but Sanjay Dutt is not a role model or a champion of feminism and women’s rights. Considering it was a commercial, the actor was paid to read the script that someone else may have written. Read it Recent news and recent news here

