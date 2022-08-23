Entertainment
Bollywood movies in which celebrities acted way more than they needed
Bollywood is generally known for its brand of melodramatic and unapologetic cinema. But, even within this industry, there are films that really stand out because the actors in them have decided to really move with on-screen abandon, all restraint forgotten.
These performances were the kind in which the actors put their heart, soul, liver and liver, surpassing everyone else. So if you want to tickle your brain reminiscing about performing these roles as some of Bollywood’s best actors, read on.
Contents
Bollywood celebrities who have given exaggerated acting performances in films
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Khushi
Kareena wrote the book on hysterical expressions through the stunning film that was Khushi, exercising his facial muscles in new or novel ways. It was almost as if the burden of acting on behalf of the entire cast fell on his shoulders.
2. Hrithik and Kareena in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
An iconic film that was awarded the title of Most Acting Ever by comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath in their pretentious movie reviews series, this film is unlike any other.
Kareenas Sanjanas’ lopsided expressions in the scene where she meets Hrithiks character Prem are wilder than Prems famous thunder aunty! The way their nostrils flare and their lower lips quiver when they cry is worth studying.
3. Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2
Many think that Sara’s Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho line is the only reason this film was written off. But, it is not this scene alone that does it. As Kartik plays a moody emo boy, Sara puts all of her energy into showing the world how great she performs in every scene.
4. Everyone in Chennai Express
Even the most subtle actors can’t do what they do best if a movie is designed to be over the top and loud. That’s probably what happened with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express.
The same man who gave us Dr Jehangir in Dear Zindagi rolled his eyeballs and danced his eyebrows all over the place. The same woman who gave us Gehraiyaans Alisha had facial expressions never before seen by mankind. While it’s a great testament to their acting range, watching the movie does make you feel like you need to pause and step outside to breathe and calm down a bit.
5. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani lives up to its name because it allowed the two actors, least likely to overact, to deliver the most over-the-top performances imaginable. While the plot of the film itself is quite difficult to grasp, the acting makes it even more of a toll on the senses.
6. Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2
Varun Dhawan can act naturally even in commercial films, but in this one, even he ended up being a ham. Excessive as possible, Jacqueline also joins in using the most hyperbolic body language and facial expressions.
Even if one were to ignore the fact that the plot and the film are incredulous, Varun and Jacqueline moving so much, the eyes fail to process the number of expressions per second.
7. Aamir Khan in PK
Aamir Khan is a great actor, and he does a great job of acting like hes acting in this movie. The raised eyebrows and wide eyes he uses throughout the film are meant to express his weirdness. For better or for worse, it gets the message home.
So, do you agree with our analysis? In your opinion, which films involved a little too much acting? Tell us in the comments below!
Main picture credit: Narsimha Enterprises, Shemaroo Entertainment, UTV Motion Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, Maddock Films, Reliance Entertainment
