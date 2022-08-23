Andrew Garfield defends acting method and praises Ryan Gosling’s approach





“You just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor but doesn’t act method at all,” Garfield said.

Andrew Garfield puts an end to criticism of the method game. For the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star, the controversial approach isn’t about being an “asshole” to co-stars and cast members. “I’m a little embarrassed by the misconception, I’m a little embarrassed by this idea that ‘method acting is bullshit,'” Oscar-nominated Garfield shared on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast. “It’s like, no, I don’t think you know what method acting is if you call it bullshit, or if you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor but doesn’t isn’t actually acting in the method at all.” Garfield clarified, “People always act that way, and it’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set. It’s really about living honestly in imaginary circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to, and stay there when you want to stay there. Related Related The ‘Tick, Tick, Boom’ actor said the “creative process” is “very private,” especially when it comes to using method acting techniques. “I don’t want people to see my toilet pipes. I don’t want people to see how I make the sausage,” Garfield said. “But it’s really, really deep work.” Recently, actors Mads Mikkelsen, Jon Bernthal, David Harbour, Benicio del Toro and Will Poulter have all weighed in on the concept of method of action, with Mikkelsen calling the modern misuse of the approach “madness”. Garfield credited Ryan Gosling for showing him what it’s like to work closely with a method actor. In Garfield’s first-ever screen test for a Scott Rudin-produced sidelined adaptation of Michael Chabon’s “The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” Garfield witnessed Gosling’s dedication to performance. “I was really overwhelmed,” Garfield said of the screen test where Jamie Bell, Jason Schwartzman, Cillian Murphy and Tobey Maguire were also in attendance. “I was like, ‘This guy is really doing something on a deeper level.’ He was alive. He didn’t care to do it the same way over and over again. He was listening. He was very present. He was spontaneous, he was surprising. He wasn’t trying to do these things, he was just present. . During Gosling’s “Half Nelson” and “The Believer” era, the Oscar nominee had a “zen quality” on screen, according to Garfield. “It was kind of like being in a scene with a wild animal where you didn’t know if it was going to kiss you or kill you, and then you hang on to that,” he added. “You go, ‘I want to follow, no matter what.’ Being in a scene with Ryan Gosling in that moment, I was like, I feel like he’s out of control And I think he wasn’t, but he let himself be driven by things. Garfield compared Gosling’s acting approach to Al Pacino’s performance in “Dog Day Afternoon” as well as Robert De Niro’s roles in “The Mission” and “Deer Hunter,” which make De Niro “our greatest living actor,” among the likes of Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis and James Dean, Garfield said. “You see someone who is just following their impulses,” the “Under the Banner of Heaven” actor shared. “Every impulse is raw, and it’s real, and it’s vulnerable and grotesque and beautiful, and it’s poetic… This whole acting era, that’s for sure the gold standard of cinema .” He joked with host Marc Maron: “You’re getting me excited to play again because I’m a little tired.” Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

