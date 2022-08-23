AUGUST 29: NextGen Summer Social

The city of West Hollywood will host a NextGen Summer Social on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center Respite Deck, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. The event will be an opportunity for West Hollywoods Next Generation to meet neighbors and local business owners, learn more about the Citys NextGen initiative, and provide feedback on upcoming programming and events. People who live, work and play in West Hollywood are encouraged to come, mix and mingle.

NextGen is a civic participation initiative aimed at engaging voters under the age of 40 who wish to be involved in civic life, and in particular those interested in participating in the evolution of government programs and services in West Hollywood over the next decades. The event is for members of the NextGen community, but is open to everyone. Participation in the NextGen event is free, but RSVPs in advance are required. To RSVP, please visit https://nextgensummersocial.splashthat.com.

In 2016, the City of West Hollywood launched the NextGen initiative to improve outreach and engagement with the city’s population 40 and under. The move represented an intentional shift in how the City engages with the next generation of residents and community members. Nearly half of the residents of the city of West Hollywood are under the age of 40. Yet many young people in the city do not actively participate in local decision-making. The NextGen is passionate about a myriad of issues, yet this age group is disproportionately underrepresented at all levels of government leadership, as well as in the voting electorate.

For more information, please contact Jasmine Duckworth, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6559 or [email protected] For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.