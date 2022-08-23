Entertainment
Image of ‘Dr Oz’ kissing Trump’s Hollywood star is manipulated
Social media users are sharing an image that appears to show Mehmet Oz, the famous medical doctor candidate for US Senate in Pennsylvania, kissing former President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But the image has been digitally manipulated; the original photo shows Oz, known for his television role as “Dr. Oz”, kneeling down to kiss his own star at the landmark.
“Mehmet Oz only cares about one thing, and that’s not Pennsylvania,” one Twitter user wrote in a publication of August 21, 2022which generated over 5,000 retweets and 23,000 likes, and which seems to have fooled many social media users.
“Dr Oz kisses tr*mp’s star on the Walk of Fame”, another widely shared tweet said.
Numerous other posts share the altered image arose on Twitter, a search using CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool, showed this. The image too spread on Facebook and in videos downloaded ICT Tac.
In fact, the image was misleadingly edited to swap Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star for the one with the name Oz, who was unveiled on February 11, 2022.
“We can confirm that this image is false,” said Rachel Tripp, spokeswoman for the Oz senatorial campaign, in an email to AFP.
A reverse image search show it original unedited version of the image circulating online was taken at the ceremony by Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello. The time was also captured on video.
AFP also captured photos of the event.
Trump, who had his own star in Hollywood dedicated to him in 2007, oz approved in April when the latter was vying to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.
ounces faces Democrat John Fetterman, Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, in the November 8 general election.
