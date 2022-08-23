Mo Amer’s Netflix Show ‘Mo’ Explores the Comedy and Tragedy of the Refugee Experience : NPR



Netflix 2022

It’s a story comedian Mohammed Amer says he’s had in mind for two decades and started writing nine years ago. Now, Wednesday, month will be released on Netflix.

Co-created by Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show is a semi-autobiographical look at the trauma of displacement. Amer’s family were forced to leave home and move to another part of Palestine in the 1940s. They were moved again to Kuwait and then again in the 1990s during the Gulf War. . He and his family ended up in a suburb of Houston as refugees.

“It speaks to second-generation statelessness, doesn’t it? And the ripple effect that happens from being stateless,” he said. morning edition.

Amer finds comedy and tragedy in his family’s tale. It explores how the wounds of being driven from your homeland by war and occupation are passed on, as his character navigates a 20-year journey through the asylum process in the United States. .

“Once you wait for your asylum to be granted, you’re right there, no paper house,” he said. “All a person like that wants is to feel like they belong, to feel like they’re seen, and to feel equal to their other human counterparts.”

While his character is in immigration limbo, he cannot work legally. He has no papers. He therefore resorts to moonlighting and the sale of counterfeit luxury goods to support his family. Then he ends up addicted to codeine after having to be treated for a gunshot wound in a tattoo parlor because he has no health insurance.

Amer, who stars in the series, is quick to point out that codeine addiction isn’t real. There are many dramatic flourishes of this story based on his life for comedic or storytelling purposes.

The show examines what the American experience can be: gun violence, a broken health care system, and a broken immigration system that forces people to bend the law.

“It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking. It almost forces you to do illegal things as you try to be an upstanding citizen,” he said.

The backdrop for this comedy-drama is the suburb of Houston where Amer grew up.

“Alief is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in America, 80 languages ​​are spoken here,” he said.

Houston was the only place Amer wanted to film this story. He wanted the series to look like an “urban western”. The city has its own character with a rich mix of cultures and languages.

“Houston is amazing, and it’s been an exporter of phenomenal artists for many years,” he said. “There’s something in the water, that’s for sure.”



Netflix 2022

month highlights these Houston stars. Amer’s character Mo Najjar has a best friend played by the Nigerian American rapper Tobe Nwigwe. There are cameos from rappers Bun B as a Catholic priest and Paul Wall as a courthouse security guard.

Amer’s Palestinian, Houstonian, American and Muslim roots are on full display. His character carries in his pocket a small glass bottle of Palestinian olive oil. He’s on a mission to stop the horrible things being done to hummus in the United States, like chocolate hummus “a war crime,” he calls it.

It goes from a Texas twang, from Spanish to Arabic seamlessly. He blasts hip hop from his car, then overflows with excitement at the traditional Zaffa (wedding procession) at a friend’s wedding, and cries at his father’s grave while reciting a Muslim prayer.

It’s heartbreaking, moving, hilarious and tragic all at the same time.

While Amer’s story is a singular experience of a Palestinian family in Houston, it also has universal relatability.

Before writing the show, he talked to his mother about telling their family story. He asked her to tell him more about what his family went through, including the things she protected him from when he was a kid. But first, he explained why he wanted to portray this on screen for a global audience.

““Millions of people will identify with this and it can improve their lives. And also people who haven’t been through it can relate to it and empathize with it,'” he told his mother. “Once we had this conversation, it opened up completely. It was just amazing to understand the strength of this woman, but also to better understand my family, our experiences and what makes us who we are. are today.”