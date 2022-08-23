Entertainment
Mo Amer’s Netflix Show ‘Mo’ Explores the Comedy and Tragedy of the Refugee Experience : NPR
Netflix 2022
It’s a story comedian Mohammed Amer says he’s had in mind for two decades and started writing nine years ago. Now, Wednesday, month will be released on Netflix.
Co-created by Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show is a semi-autobiographical look at the trauma of displacement. Amer’s family were forced to leave home and move to another part of Palestine in the 1940s. They were moved again to Kuwait and then again in the 1990s during the Gulf War. . He and his family ended up in a suburb of Houston as refugees.
“It speaks to second-generation statelessness, doesn’t it? And the ripple effect that happens from being stateless,” he said. morning edition.
Amer finds comedy and tragedy in his family’s tale. It explores how the wounds of being driven from your homeland by war and occupation are passed on, as his character navigates a 20-year journey through the asylum process in the United States. .
“Once you wait for your asylum to be granted, you’re right there, no paper house,” he said. “All a person like that wants is to feel like they belong, to feel like they’re seen, and to feel equal to their other human counterparts.”
While his character is in immigration limbo, he cannot work legally. He has no papers. He therefore resorts to moonlighting and the sale of counterfeit luxury goods to support his family. Then he ends up addicted to codeine after having to be treated for a gunshot wound in a tattoo parlor because he has no health insurance.
Amer, who stars in the series, is quick to point out that codeine addiction isn’t real. There are many dramatic flourishes of this story based on his life for comedic or storytelling purposes.
The show examines what the American experience can be: gun violence, a broken health care system, and a broken immigration system that forces people to bend the law.
“It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking. It almost forces you to do illegal things as you try to be an upstanding citizen,” he said.
The backdrop for this comedy-drama is the suburb of Houston where Amer grew up.
“Alief is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in America, 80 languages are spoken here,” he said.
Houston was the only place Amer wanted to film this story. He wanted the series to look like an “urban western”. The city has its own character with a rich mix of cultures and languages.
“Houston is amazing, and it’s been an exporter of phenomenal artists for many years,” he said. “There’s something in the water, that’s for sure.”
Netflix 2022
month highlights these Houston stars. Amer’s character Mo Najjar has a best friend played by the Nigerian American rapper Tobe Nwigwe. There are cameos from rappers Bun B as a Catholic priest and Paul Wall as a courthouse security guard.
Amer’s Palestinian, Houstonian, American and Muslim roots are on full display. His character carries in his pocket a small glass bottle of Palestinian olive oil. He’s on a mission to stop the horrible things being done to hummus in the United States, like chocolate hummus “a war crime,” he calls it.
It goes from a Texas twang, from Spanish to Arabic seamlessly. He blasts hip hop from his car, then overflows with excitement at the traditional Zaffa (wedding procession) at a friend’s wedding, and cries at his father’s grave while reciting a Muslim prayer.
It’s heartbreaking, moving, hilarious and tragic all at the same time.
While Amer’s story is a singular experience of a Palestinian family in Houston, it also has universal relatability.
Before writing the show, he talked to his mother about telling their family story. He asked her to tell him more about what his family went through, including the things she protected him from when he was a kid. But first, he explained why he wanted to portray this on screen for a global audience.
““Millions of people will identify with this and it can improve their lives. And also people who haven’t been through it can relate to it and empathize with it,'” he told his mother. “Once we had this conversation, it opened up completely. It was just amazing to understand the strength of this woman, but also to better understand my family, our experiences and what makes us who we are. are today.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/23/1118770031/mo-amer-netflix-series-refugee-experience
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]