14 Desis reveal their unpopular opinions on Bollywood characters. Let the debates begin!

We’ve been introduced to a plethora of characters, over the years. While some of the characters were toxic as hell, others left us with bittersweet memories. And then there were misunderstood characters who were shamelessly hated by the public.

1.”Natasha in ZNMD wasn’t as bad as people made her out to be. She was right (even if she was too possessive), and it’s just that her idea of ​​marriage didn’t match Kabirs’.“-Anonymous

2.”Jab We Met’s Anshuman repeatedly told Geet that he didn’t want her to come to Manali and she went anyway. Then she was upset when he rejected her. Obviously he wasn’t a good guy, but he made it clear from the start that he didn’t want her living with him.“-Shot_Blueberry2728

3.”I’ve seen people criticize Avi from YJHD but he’s not really a bad person. Like yes, he was clueless and immature but he never really gave Aditi any expectations or guided her. On the contrary, he had shitty friends.“-summer breeze29

4.”Chatur of 3 Idiots. I guess he was too corny and did a lot of ratta, but everyone knows you have to be smart to land second place in a top engineering school. The movie was about how the ratings didn’t matter, but tried to show Chatur as a lesser performer because he got second place. Nobody wants to be friends with him and he was bullied in front of the whole college. It was so traumatic for him that he came back to find Rancho. His study style was different but practical.“-RepresentativeGift83

5.”Jai and Aditi were shitty friends in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. First, even early in the movie, they were obsessed with each other and didn’t pay much attention to their other friends. Later when Jai got a girlfriend it was all about him or Aditi. And their friends? No one asked them about their problems. They were always the ones solving the problems of Jai and Aditis. Not to mention the fact that they ruined poor Jignesh’s surprise party.“-CommunicationDroit66

6.”Tamasha’s Ved should have stayed with his job and side by side he should have taken his time for his hobby in the theatre. It’s not like people who do corporate jobs leave them and “follow their passion.” They took time and stayed sane.“-Shot-Border2094

seven. “In the movie Student Of The Year, the character of Alia Bhatts was a bitch! She didn’t tell Sidharth Malhotra that she wanted to be with him and kissed him anyway. She hadn’t even broken up with Varun Dhawan at the time, so she basically cheated on him. Ironic because she used to cry about how he ignored her and flirted with other girls. And when the 2 guys fought for her, she stopped the fight and was like, what do you know what I want? Man, if you told any of them, they would know. If you weren’t interested, you could also let them know.“-Anonymous

8.”Aakash from Dil Chahta Hai was an asshole. He was an asshole to his friend Sid. Your friends are supposed to understand you and not impose their archaic notions on you. He was very rude to the girl who liked him. However, it can be said that she had no limits and was obsessive. But running away or hiding every time she called him was a bit immature. Although comical. He had no respect for other people’s boundaries. He was very intrusive with Shalini.” –pranav2402

9.”Part of me wished Shashi from English Vinglish would go with the French guy because he wasn’t an elitist jerk. But then she also has kids, so maybe like a mini family confrontation scene where she directly expresses her feelings. I get that they figured out they were assholes during the wedding scene speech, but I personally felt there was a little thing missing and it could have been handled a little differently..” –imboredbroo

ten. “Raanjhanaa is not a good romantic movie. Dhanush’s character is an abusive stalker who acts like an asshole throughout the film. I don’t really understand how anyone can like their character or find the movie romantic, that’s problematic for me.“-night visioneyes

11.”Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots was a toxic AF. Lied to enter. Bullied nerd classmates and played a rape prank with them in a major function. Literally ruining the university function and the guy. Ghosted his so-called love. After getting drunk and pissing on her dad’s lawn because he didn’t like her teaching methods.“-BornJinx

12.”Well, the only sane and realistic person in Kabir Singh was Preeti’s father. Like what father would like to marry his daughter to a guy whose intro was while smoking and the second time he kissed his daughter woh bhi ussi ki terrace pe.“-nodaddynot2night

13.”Kuljeet from DDLJ. The poor thing has been deceived in large part.“-BreakfastOriginal

14.”Aamir Khan is Dangal’s villain. He forces his two daughters into careers they may not have wanted.“-cjuiti1029

