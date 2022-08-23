Entertainment
A refreshing plot, but not without Bollywood trappings
You don’t often come across Bollywood A-listers about persistent and pervasive issues like domestic violence and alcoholism. So Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt (Badru), Vijay Varma (Hamza) and Shefali Shah (Shamshu) is a change in tempo from the Karan-Johar infested mainstream Bollywood film.
Hamza does a little government job, loves his housewife Badru, and drinks to numb his rabid male ego with booze. So much so that he keeps taking his wife’s body for a canvas to paint it black, blue and red. But repeated bruising and a cycle of trauma have no impact on Badru, who continues to dream of one day finding the perfect cure for Hamza’s abusive ways.
Hamza and Badru live in a low-income settlement. And through their little window, saw Shamshu, Badru’s mother, the voice of reason and the antithesis of the docile, loving Badru. Time and time again, she tries to convince her daughter to leave the abusive marriage and eliminate marital toxicity from her life.
But Badru is determined to stay.
At one point, the mother-daughter duo go all the way to the police station to file a domestic violence complaint, but Badru changes his mind at the last minute. And hence, gives Shamshu a nosebleed in a taxi home. You see, for Badru, alcohol is the evil, not the husband.
It takes a tragic turn of events to alter Badru, finally get on the same page as his mother, and bring change to his life. Overnight, Badru is radically transformed. This is the moment in the plot where Alia’s overaction takes over in several instances. Grit your teeth and prepare for impact. But luckily, the brief moments will pass before you know it.
Vijay Varma (Hamza), meanwhile, delivered a fantastic, raw and grueling performance. Contrary to popular opinion, he owned the screen, even more so than the ever-good Shefali. And the chemistry between the mother-daughter duo was impeccable.
By the way, though, was it just me or did Shefali have a darker complexion? This is one of the many unpleasant practices that Bollywood actors are known to engage in when playing poor or low-income characters.
The scenes were shot mostly in the four-walled house or colony. It seemed apt to confine the audience to a limited space, much like how Badru’s mind and life were confined to his abusive little world.
However, the film failed several times. The plot, direction, and execution seemed weightless when they failed to strike a balance between dark comedy and a Bollywood storyline. He didn’t have to go to Bollywood theater as much as he did. Badru’s transition was rushed and unrealistic, which broke the immersion.
You’ll probably be pleased to see the film successfully address serious issues like domestic violence, alcoholism, and how young women continue to live in abusive marriages. While in reality many women do not have the support of their own families to come out of marital trauma, Darlings is an exception because, to repeat, Badru has a mother who wants her to end the marriage. And along the way there are little windows for laughs, which felt mostly forced and not as convincing.
Colony life is another notable player, collectively. You know the saying: it takes a village to raise a child, well, it also takes a village to silently allow domestic violence. Due to the cramped quarters, Hamza’s abusive nights are loud enough, and the colorful web of a body from Badru’s wonderland is visible enough for the entire colony to know about. But all is not lost, this actor of the colony also has some surprises in his bag.
Overall, the film has plenty of room for improvement, but it offers a refreshing plot, and that too with a Bollywood A-lister.
