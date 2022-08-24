Mattson Tomlin to write with Matt Reeves – The Hollywood Reporter





Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin once again answers the call of the Bat-Signal. Tomlin reteams with Matt Reeves to write batman 2the sequel to Robert Pattinson’s well-received version of Reeves with Caped Crusader which proved to be a hit with audiences. Plot details are stored in the Batcave. It’s not even clear if the sequel will feature the Joker, Batman’s classic nemesis teased in the final moments of Reeves’ film and played by Barry Keoghan. The news comes as Reeves signs a first deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Tomlin worked on The Batman, coming during development when third-act issues arose, though he didn’t receive screenwriting credit – which Reeves shared with Peter Craig. This time, Tomlin enters on the ground floor. The Batman, released on March 4, took a gritty crime drama approach to the DC character’s superheroes, grossing $770.8 million worldwide in the process. Reeves’ involvement in a sequel wasn’t guaranteed, and a deal took longer than usual, thanks in part to Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which took place in the spring. The writing process hasn’t started yet but should do so in the next few weeks. The fast-growing scribe Tomlin had two films credited in 2020, including the action thriller Project Powerwith Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and he wrote and made his directorial debut in 2021 with Mother/Android, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Tomlin got to know Reeves Mother/Androidwho The Batman produced filmmaker. Tomlin worked on Batman and also made his comic book debut writing a Batman miniseries titled Batman: The Imposter, drawn by Andrea Sorrentino and released in 2021 to good reviews. Tomlin is currently working on BRZRKR, the Netflix adaptation of Boom! Book Studios co-created by Keanu Reeves. It is replaced by CAA and Grandview.

