Harry Styles made me happier on my 47th birthday





I’ll also reveal the number because I just left “Harry’s House”, which is what Madison Square Garden is called during the British singer’s month-long residency there. And in “Harry’s House”, no one feels bad about themselves.

Let me back up for a second.

At the height of the pandemic, those first cold months in New York, trapped at home and filled with fear, I fell in love with Styles. I know people have liked it for a lot longer, but hey, don’t blame me. I’m on board now.

My then 2-year-old daughter and I used to sing and dance to her “Fine Line” album every night, and I had just heard it on “The Howard Stern Show” and loved its whole vibe. I also had just lost my father and then moved from New York to Charleston, where I still experience such strong culture shock some days that I feel like I’ve landed on the moon. Life-changing events.

In May, when Styles released his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” I went crazy. It has been rehearsed in the car and at home and my 4 year old now knows all the lyrics to all the songs. This is our happy place. So I regretted informing her that I was flying to New York to see “Love on Tour 2022” and she was too young to go. But it was my birthday present to myself. Could I just not “mom” for one night? Couldn’t I be waffling, vacuuming, folding the laundry, picking up the litter box, or scooping macaroni off the carpet for just a few hours? When my friend Tracy texted me saying she was getting tickets, I sent her money so fast that the price didn’t register until after. Well, it’s Harry. What’s a few weeks of Ramen Noodles and waiting for my husband to fill up the gas tank? I attended the August 21 show, walking from my friend’s flat in Chelsea to the MSG, which had been transformed into Styles’ colorful aesthetic, with rainbow and neon stripes lighting up the exterior of the room. I kept seeing feather boa remnants, fuzzy hair and garlands lining the streets. Thousands of people wore boas, as well as watermelons, strawberries, kiwis, sequins, cowboy hats and well, whatever you really wanted. This is the magic of styles. Come as you are or any technicolor dream of your choice. So, instead of forgetting my age for the night, I owned it. “Harry’s House”, after all, is a place where anyone who loves kindness calls home. At 8:59 p.m., the roars and chants of “Harry! Harry Harry!” started. Tracy, who had already gone to see Styles, laughed and said, “See that little black box? Harry’s in there.” (In order to keep his outfit a surprise, Styles is rolled under the stage as he squats in a small black box. He then pops up through a hole in the center of the stage.) I’ve never heard screams like this one of my life. for a box on the go. Fashions, dressed in striped candy cane jumpsuit with his tattoos on full display, immediately started singing “Daylight”, and I was dancing so hard I swore I was going to flip the glass partition to my waist in the row below us. He played with the crowd, reading fan signs and laughing his ass off. He gave kisses and talked about his butt. He performed “in the round”, a term for working the whole scene in the middle of the room, so everyone had a chance to see him clearly. “This show is 360 degrees, we’re in the circle,” he told the crowd. “Sometimes we’ll be face to face, eye to eye, window to window, window to window. That means every once in a while I’ll be facing you, and you If you discover a preference, let me know and I’ll deliver you face and ass equally.” The the screams were deafening . Styles knows his fanbase well. “I’m just asking for one very simple thing, I need you to have as much fun as possible,” he said, before counting 22 “golf dads”, a term he used fondly to describe fathers in polo shirts who were obviously taking their place. young girls to see him. The stadium sang every song. Styles performed over nearly two hours, including “Golden”, “Adore You”, “Daylight”, “Keep Driving”, “Matilda”, “Little Freak”, “Satellite”, “Medicine” and “As It Was” . For the last, MSG felt like the ground was shaking. Throughout the show, Styles caught small gifts thrown at him, like stuffed animals and balloons, more boas and hats. He danced with the objects before throwing them back into the crowd. Its playful side is part of the experience. Seeing all those happy people in one room because of one person is pure magic. There is no outside world while Styles is on stage. For me, and for many others, the appeal of Styles lies in the acceptance and love he shows everyone. It comes through in his music and it really comes through in person. Known for his own androgynous style, there were all sorts of people dressed in all sorts of ways in the audience and all was well. At my age, Styles is a breath of fresh air. He has no toxic masculinity and also happens to be extremely handsome. He invites us to visit his universe, where things are colorful and musical. It is a safe and happy place. I was still in love the next day at the airport. About one in 10 people who passed me were dressed in “Love On Tour” merch, myself included. We greet each other in mutual understanding. On my flight home, a teenage girl was sitting next to me and had Styles as a screensaver on her phone. “Do you see the show? I asked him. “I still can’t believe he’s real,” she said. “Same,” I tell him. Then I listened to “Harry’s House” all the way home.

