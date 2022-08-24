Anne Heche’s final resting place will bring her back to Hollywood





Anne Heche will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery among some of the brightest stars of cinema’s golden age. The body of the Men in Trees and Another World actor, whose body was cremated on Thursday, will be buried at the famous Los Angeles site, according to a death certificate obtained by E! New. Details of his burial have yet to be released. A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Tuesday. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, formerly known as Hollywood Memorial Park, is the final resting place of many old stars, including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille, as well as the beloved Times food critic. Jonathan Gold. Heche will be placed near Rooney on one of the walls of the mausoleum, his son Homer Laffoon said TMZ, also speaking on behalf of his brother Atlas. The location has a view of the lake located in Hollywood Forevers Garden of Legends. We are convinced that our mother would like the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers, he said. More importantly, Hollywood Forever is a lively place, where people attend movies, concerts and other events. She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages. In addition to being a full-service cemetery and funeral home, the much-vaunted community venue hosts live music events and film screenings on the Fairbanks Lawn, named after movie icon Douglas Fairbanks, who played there. is also buried. In March, the 52-acre property on Santa Monica Boulevard officially became a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark after a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles City Council. The designation reflects the architectural, cultural and historical significance of the 123-year-old cemeteries, officials said. Although the cemetery was included in the National Register of Historic Places on its 100th anniversary in 1999, Hollywood Forever had yet to be added to the the city’s own list of more than 1,200 monuments. On Wednesday, the LA County Coroner ruled Heches’ death an accident days after he died at 53 and nearly two weeks after his fiery car crash at Mar Vista. Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the coroner’s office said. She also suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma, an injury usually caused when the chest hits the steering wheel in a car accident. The actor was hospitalized on August 5 with severe burns after his Mini Cooper crashed into a house, which caused the house to catch fire, and she remained on life support for a while for a donation. organs. Times staff writers Hayley Smith and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

