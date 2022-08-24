MoviePass is backHere’s what we know about the service’s relaunch





It’s the Hollywood sequel that no one saw coming. MoviePass, the movie subscription service that took the world by storm in 2017 before quickly racking up massive debt and finally shutting down in September 2019, has announced his return next month. The company announced in an email that it would return on Labor Day and be open your waiting list early bird registration on August 25. Here’s what we know so far about the return of MoviePass. What is MoviePass? In its previous incarnation, MoviePass was a subscription service that charged users a flat monthly fee in exchange for a certain number of movie tickets per month. The service exploded in popularity in 2017 when, under new management, it lowered its prices to $10 per month and allowed users to watch up to one movie per day. Subscribers were given a MoviePass-branded debit card that would be charged with the cost of the ticket for the movie they wanted to see, which they could then use to pay at their theater. Why did MoviePass originally fail? After lowering its prices, MoviePass saw its subscriber count skyrocket from 20,000 to over 3 million. But because the company did not partner with movie chains and instead paid full price for every ticket purchased by its subscribers, it quickly began to run into debt as its users took advantage of its terms. generous. In many of the nation’s largest movie markets, such as New York and Los Angeles, the price of a single ticket was already higher than the monthly MoviePass fee. At the height of its popularity, the service was lose more than 20 million dollars per month. MoviePass has made efforts to cut spending by raising prices, limiting selection and banning users from seeing new blockbuster movies such as “Mission: Impossible” on opening weekend, but the company is not was unable to correct the fundamental flaws in its business model. How will the new MoviePass work? When relaunched, subscribers to the new MoviePass will have the option to sign up at different price points, depending on where they live, Business Insider reports. Pricing will range between $10, $20, and $30, although there’s no indication yet of how many movies users will be able to watch each month. Users will still receive a MoviePass-branded debit card. In its new incarnation, the debit card will be black instead of red, Business Insider reports. CEO Stacy Spikes, who co-founded MoviePass in 2011, left the company after it was acquired by Helios & Matheson in 2017 and bought the company last year, said in an email that users who put on the waiting list would each receive 10 friend invitations. that they can use once they sign up for the service. At this time, only those who join the waitlist or receive an invitation will be able to join MoviePass. How popular the new MoviePass will become remains to be seen, but Spikes has ambitious plans for its service. In February, NBC News reported that Spikes said he wants MoviePass to be responsible for 30% of all movie ticket sales in the United States by 2030. Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter Don’t miss: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ just overtook ‘Titanic’ and ‘Jurassic World’ at the all-time domestic box office

