Find a casino near you in the Cincinnati area: Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

If you like to say, baby needs a new pair of shoes! then you probably love the game. You don’t have to travel to Las Vegas or Atlantic City to gamble. There are enough casinos in the Greater Cincinnati area and nearby Indiana and Kentucky. Do you prefer spending your money on plane tickets or gambling within driving distance of your home? Find an easily accessible casino and roll the dice!

OHIO

Belterra Park Fun and Games

6301 Kellogg Avenue, Anderson Township; belterrapark.com.

Gaming options at this park include simulcast and live thoroughbred racing, over 1,300 slot machines, the Ohio Lottery, and progressive jackpots. The park offers its Boyd Rewards program for VIPs. They have three restaurants: Burger Brothers, Chefs Table at Favorites, and Stadium Sports Bar & Grill which has live entertainment on some Friday nights. There is also Club 38, a private bar for VIP members. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

1000 Broadway Street, Downtown; hardrockcasinocincinnati.com.

This casino offers over 1,600 slot machines, 85 table games and a World Series poker room. They offer Hard Rock Wild Card Rewards, a four-tier VIP program. The casino is home to several restaurants: Brickd Pizza, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Hard Rock Cafe Bar, Starbucks and YouYu. Live entertainment is offered at the Hard Rock Cafe every Friday and Saturday night.

Each month, concerts are held at the Hard Rock Events Center, attracting national artists such as Kenny Loggins and Earth, Wind & Fire. On January 1, 2023, the Hard Rock Sportsbook will open inside the casino, next to the Hard Rock Cafe. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Miami Valley Games

6000 Ohio 63, Lebanon; miamivalleygaming.com.

The casino has 1,900 slot machines. Miami Valley Gaming also has a harness racing track and offers simulcast and seasonal live horse racing. They offer an MVG Club for VIPs. Miami Valley Gaming has four restaurants: Cin City Sea & Steak, Trifecta Eater, Lucia Italian, and Route 63 Comfort Classics. These last two restaurants are new. They sometimes offer live music and other entertainment. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

INDIANA

Belterra Casino Resort

777 Belterra Drive, Florence; belterracasino.com.

It takes approximately 45 minutes to drive from Cincinnati to Belterra. The casino is on a riverboat which has over 900 slot machines, 25 table games, 12 electronic table games, FanDuel Sportsbook and progressive jackpots. Belterra offers its Boyd Rewards program for VIPs. They have five restaurants: 19 Steak & Seafood, Bel-Bistro, Nosh, Out of Bounds Bar & Grill, and Stadium Sports Bar & Grill. There is also Club 38, a private bar for VIP members.

The resort has a hotel with over 600 rooms. It has an outdoor pool and a tiki bar with a cabana. The resort has a golf course designed by Tom Fazio. Belterra hosts concerts and other live entertainment. Some events are free and others are paid. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg

777 Hollywood Boulevard, Lawrenceburg; hollywoodindiana.com.

This casino is about a 30 minute drive from Cincinnati. Casino options include 1,380 slot machines, 62 table games, the poker room and the Barstool Sportsbook. Hollywood offers its mychoice promotions program for VIPs. They have four restaurants: Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant, Final Cut Steakhouse, Hollywood & Grind and Eatery by Fabio Viviani.

Hollywood Casino offers live entertainment: Boogie Nights Dance Club, Hollywood on the Roof Lineup, Lawrenceburg Event Center, Midget Wrestling Warriors, Roots and Boots and Saturday Night Live at the LEC. The casino is home to the Hollywood Casino Hotel, which has 295 rooms and offers free Wi-Fi and access to the gym. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

rising star Casino

777 Rising Star Drive, Rising Sun; risestarcasino.com.

It takes about 50 minutes to drive from Cincinnati to Rising Star. The casino has 622 slot machines, 16 table games and sportsbooks. They have a variety of denominations for video poker, reel machines and video reel machines. Rising Star offers its Rising Star VIP Club. The resort has four restaurants: Bens Bistro, Coffee Bar, Jacks Deli and Wellingtons. They offer live entertainment at two on-site locations: Grand Theater, which hosts famous artists, and Anchor Lounge, which hosts local and regional artists. There are two hotels on site, the Rising Star Casino Hotel and the Lodge, which together have a total of 294 rooms. They offer an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, and breakfast included in the resort fee.

Rising Star also has a full-service RV park that includes private bathrooms, showers, washers, dryers, WiFi, and access to their indoor pool. Rising Star has a ferry service that connects Rising Sun to Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, Thursday through Sunday. Ferry hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They also have the Links Golf Course, a Scottish links style golf course, which is open daily weather permitting. The casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

KENTUCKY

Newport Races and Games

1723 Monmouth Street, Newport; newportrg.com.

This box contains 500 historic racing machines (HRM) and simultaneously broadcasts horse racing. Newport Racing & Games offers its Players Club for VIPs. The casino has a restaurant, the Smileys Bar & Grille. They offer free shows, usually concerts, on Friday nights. They open at 10 a.m. daily and close at 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Turfway Park Races and Games

7500 Turfway Road Florence; www.turfway.com.

The park is currently closed but is expected to reopen in September. Turfway will have approximately 1,000 Historic Racing Machines (HRMs). They will also feature live thoroughbred horse racing, simulcast betting, multiple restaurants, a VIP lounge and a multi-purpose event center. Turfway hours of operation have yet to be determined.

EVERYWHERE

Bovada Online Casino

This website allows you to play online from your home or wherever you are. At Bovada, players can bet on sports and horse racing. You can also play poker, blackjack, roulette and other games. There are also live dealer games. Information: bovada.lv/casino.

Casino party experts

This company hosts Las Vegas-themed casino nights at its customers’ favorite venues. Their rental service offers professional casino quality tables, casino dealers, casino decor, photo booths, DJs, chips, cards and dice. Their clients include individuals, groups and organizations. Some customers use casino parties as fundraising activities. Information: casinopartycincinnati.com.