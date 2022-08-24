Pensacola Interstate Fair Announces Entertainment Lineup





The Pensacola Interstate Fair has released its lineup of entertainment as it gears up for its 88th season. The fair will run from October 20-30 and includes a wide variety of rides, live music, shows, exhibits and food. Headlining the 10-day event schedule are Pensacola’s White Tie Rock Ensemble, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, Revived Creedence, Headgames Tribute to Foreigner and more. To do inside:Indoor climbing, skate parks and escape rooms: Pensacola has plenty to do indoors Pensacola nightlife spots:Where to meet for a romantic dinner In addition to live music, the fair brings Puppy Pals to Pensacola. This is a comedy, stunt dog show that features adopted and rescued dogs performing in front of the public. The daily show runs at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and there are additional times at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Another novelty of the fair, the spectacle of the wolves of the world. This is a traveling wolf pack presented by the Sandlofer family that highlights the gray wolf and explains its history. This daily show runs at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and has additional schedules at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s the return of Cirque Ma’Ceo, a dynamic and highly talented acrobatic variety show. You can watch aerial acrobats, crossbowmen and fire dances. Daily sessions are 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Here is the complete program: On October 20 at 7 p.m., Cat Country radio station 98.7 presents the Cat CountryBIG Lip Sync Battle Finals, a showdown of a dozen local actors who will battle it out from the stage to see who will be crowned Lip’s 2022 champion. Sync.

October 21 at 7:30 p.m. – The following night, Creedence Revived A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band, will take the stage to perform CCR hit songs like Born on the Bayou, Bad Moon Rising, Willy and the Poor Boys and Fortunate Son.

October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner, will rock the stage with all the flash and glamor Foreigner is famous for in the 70s and 80s. Expect to play hits like Cold as Ice, Hotblooded, Feels Like the First Time and I Want to Know What Love Is.

Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. – Don’t miss the 4-H youth and FFA steer show that will take place in the cattle arena. The steer show gives tweens and teens the chance to showcase the steers they have raised over the past six months.

Also, a mainstay of country music for more than two decades, Joe Nichols will take the stage on Monday night. Nichols bridges the gap between country music’s old-school roots and its contemporary era. An artist both timely and timeless, Nichols has racked up half a dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits, from his debut hit, The Impossible, to his chart-topping single, Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off, at Home Run of the Years 2021.

Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Come support the Jeunes 4-H by bidding on a steer at the FFA’s annual cattle auction from the cattle arena. The public is invited to attend and/or buy a steer. Around 20-30 steers will be auctioned this year, so don’t miss this opportunity!

Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tribute band The Beach Buoys, a band of The Beach Boys, will perform their ’60s-inspired surfer sounds twice Thursday as part of our special Seniors Appreciation Day.

Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.- Pensacolas White Tie Rock Ensemble will present a tribute to two rock giants, Van Halen and Styx. White Tie is a local group of musicians who recreate classic rock albums with a classic approach. Expect to hear Van Halens mega hits like Hot for Teacher, Panama and Jump, plus some Styx fan favorites like Come Sail Away and Renegade.

On October 29 at 7:30 p.m., turntable-selling country music group Parmalee will perform their hits. Consisting of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives recently returned to the top of the charts with their No. 1 single, Just the Way. Their romantic new single, Take My Name, from their new album, For You, is out on Country radio now.

