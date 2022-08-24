‘GMA3’, ‘NBC News Daily’ in afternoon pose block to streamers

Thinking about a job in broadcast news? The top two places have long co-presented one of the nation’s great morning programs or run an evening newscast. These days, there seems to be room for a third.

Every weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC, Amy Robach. TJ Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton host a news afternoon that seems to be gaining traction. “GMA3: What You Need to Know” was originally launched as an entertainment-focused extension of the Disney Network’s “Good Morning America,” but it has evolved. On Monday, the trio opened their hour by examining how monkeypox affects children as well as flooding in the South West. But there’s room for less serious stories, too: actor Colman Domingo paid a visit last week, and Fridays feature a segment devoted to faith.

“What we’ve found is that viewers really crave information in the afternoon,” says Cat McKenzie, executive producer of “GMA3,” in an interview. “They want to know what’s going on, they want that update of what happened in the morning, or they just want to drill down on certain things.”

In September, NBC is looking to broaden the scope. The Comcast-owned network is moving the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” to the Peacock streaming hub and will replace it with an hour of “NBC News Daily,” a show built from programming already airing on the hub. video “NBC News Now.” The premise: Depending on the time of day, Kate Snow and Aaron Gilchrist or Morgan Radford and Vicky Nguyen will update viewers on the latest national and international news. Local stations will also be able to add segments to the mix. Snow, who runs the weekend edition of “NBC Nightly News,” is one of the biggest names in the news division to take on the daytime assignment. Additionally, “NBC Nightly News” perches in the afternoon in select parts of the country starting September 12. The East Coast version of the show airs at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles and 4 p.m. in San Francisco.

Afternoon viewers of a different era made their way through soap operas, talk shows, and syndicated reruns. But in 2022, when anyone can call a favorite show via streaming, TV executives are seeing more utility in the news. “When something is happening in the world, people want to see it live, but an entertainment program like a soap opera is usually something people watch offline,” says Ben Bogardus, associate professor of journalism at the Quinnipiac University.

Local stations also come into the mix. In Los Angeles, Paramount Global’s KCAL plans in the fall to televise 7 consecutive hours of news coverage between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., while KCBS will air “CBS Mornings” live at 4 a.m. and delayed at 7 a.m. . New York’s WCBS launches a 9 a.m. newscast in September, with a half hour on the station and a full hour on its streaming counterpart.

Meanwhile, broadcast networks have found themselves anticipating daytime programming hours for the past few years, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, busy Senate hearings and an unstable political environment in the United States. . In 2017, ABC News anticipated daylight hours for a special look at a unique solar eclipse. Yes, viewers have hours and hours of cable news programming they can watch every afternoon, but at least one news officer thinks the media offers something unique. “I think it’s not unreasonable to think that an hour of hard news — objective, mainstream, nonpartisan — is also going to be appealing,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News.

One of the reasons for the new day news feed is an increasing supply. Some viewers are working from home and developing new routines that include an afternoon headline taping. Through streaming, local stations and the news divisions of CBS, ABC and NBC create content and new segments throughout the day. “NBC News Daily” will use the hours already ordered for the NBC News Now streaming site. And “GMA3” appears twice more on ABC News Live once it makes its broadcast debut. The team that produces it works for the ABC News Live part of news operations.

In the morning, anchors usually tell viewers what happened last night and what they can expect in the day ahead. At night, the evening news anchors usually tell the biggest stories of the day. In the early afternoon, however, it sometimes happens that news falls and the anchors are ashore.

Television executives can also consider other dynamics. “GMA3” and “Days of Our Lives” are largely funded by advertising dollars from big pharma hoping to reach older Americans. But the soap opera earned about $30.8 million in advertising last year, according to Kantar, an ad spend tracker, compared to about $43.4 million for “GMA3” — a difference of about 40. 9%. In the first quarter of 2022, “Days” generated around $4.2 million, while “GMA3” grossed nearly $11.9 million – a whopping 183.3% gap.

Broadcast networks are “trying to figure out how to use the fact that people want information on demand, and they can also develop talent there and maybe they can experiment,” says Jane Hall, an associate professor at the School. of Communication from American University. .

At ABC, “GMA3” has been something of a trial and error process. The show, originally called “GMA Day,” debuted in 2018 hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, then added Keke Palmer. Before its launch. Strahan called the program “a lot of fun”, suggesting that viewers “probably should be kept away from some of the more serious stuff”. However, as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, ABC News executives changed the format and the show provided welcome medical updates from Dr Ashton. As the nation navigates towards a more normalized landscape, “GMA3” has evolved into an hour that mixes the latest headlines with segments focused on entertainment and inspiration.

“GMA3” won’t stop giving viewers headline updates, says McKenzie, but it has room to test other waters. “We respond to the needs of viewers. They need a lot of things,” she says. “People want to laugh.”

“NBC News Daily” is also likely to expand. “I think it’s going to take time to find a new audience in this timeslot,” says Oppenheim, as viewers are still used to entertainment programs and talk shows. “It won’t happen overnight, but I believe in long-term appeal.” Meanwhile, the networks appear to be building a bridge that he hopes will transport audiences from the morning news to the afternoon before settling in for the evening.

