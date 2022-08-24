It’s interesting how Bollywood movies don’t hit the numbers-Entertainment News, Firstpost

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Purab Kohli and Gaurav Gera discuss what drew them to the Season 3 storyline, the boycott trend that has spread like wildfire through the jungle, and more.

criminal justice is heading into its third season and it is still headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. Joining him this time are Purab Kohli and Gaurav Gera. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, they discuss what drew them to the Season 3 storyline, the boycott trend that has spread like wildfire through the jungle, and more.

Purab, Gaurav, what can we expect from Criminal Justice Season 3?

Purab: Gaurav, your name comes first in the roll call (Laughs).

Gaurav: Since you respect me so much, I’ll start. It’s a beautiful story told that repeats itself. Season 3 is like seasons 1 and 2, with a great cast and a well-done show. I think that’s something you should expect from him.

Purab: I support what Gaurav said. I think criminal justice is known for great courtroom drama, great performances, and great acting. Not that I’m saying that Gaurav and I are great actors, it’s a known fact (laughs). These are the things that attracted me to do the show. Over the past two years, I’ve worked on many series remakes. Out of Love is the remake of Doctor Foster, Criminal Justice is also a remake, but oddly season 3 wasn’t made anywhere in the world. It’s the first time it’s been made in India, so it’s quite a proud moment for the show, and the makers told a very interesting story.

For both of you, as actors and spectators, what is the only quality that fascinates you in such stories, such thrillers? Is this just the latest twist or is it something more?

Gaurav: I think it’s the whole journey of the story, and not just the ending but the whole process of the case, what happened first, that’s the process, that’s the story that is very, very exciting.

Purab: For me, it’s the layers of the character, I’m talking about my character and all the other characters that have multiple layers, especially the characters that the case is centered around. You may have seen the trailer, there’s a death involved. Each character feels several emotions at the same time. All of these things put together make us very excited to go on set every day, it’s not just the lines you throw at the camera.

Gaurav, I have to ask you this, you blew up the internet with your character Chutki. How did you come up with the character and imagine the popularity that would ensue?

Not really, I didn’t expect it to get this wild, but I hoped it did. In that hope, I kept making videos and it suddenly went crazy. I think that was also the start of Dubsmash, before TikTok, so because of that, it really got pushed. People were very excited to know where those dialogues came from, which really helped the videos explode.

Purab people loved you in Rock On but the only performance that stuck personally is Awarapan. How did you approach this character?

Wow, Awarapan feels a lifetime away. Honestly, there was very little preparation when it came to this movie because I remember I had already finished working with Mohit Suri on Woh Lamhe so we had a certain relationship and understanding and he knew what I was capable of. When he threw me for Awarapan, there was a reference because it was also a remake. He showed me the original movie and the character was already interesting and I had a lot of ideas that I wanted to talk to him about. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any luck because he was very busy and I was cast very late for the film. I arrived in Hong Kong one night before I was supposed to shoot a scene where Emraan Hashmi kills me. I said to Mohit, look, I have some ideas about this character, and he said, let’s discuss it on set tomorrow. And we literally did, he asked me to have fun with the character. He’s a fun character and make sure you have fun too. It was like an impromptu session, we just went there and adopted. There were no rehearsals or discussions about what to do. The first take happened and Mohit said, Great, go ahead. When I look back Awarapan and this character, I’m like Wow.

Many trends, discussions and debates are taking place on social media these days. South goes beyond Bollywood, boycott Bollywood. What is your opinion on this?

Purab: In terms of box office, you can see that South Indian films are taking over. I mean boycott Bollywood, I’m not sure about that. I don’t know how well it really works, I’m not an expert or a guru to judge. You really have to see the kind of films that are made. It’s interesting how Bollywood movies don’t hit the numbers. Over time we see patterns happening, I think from KGF and Pushpa, we are seeing a trend taking hold across the nation. Will this trend last forever? In the middle of all this, there is The Kashmir Files which did very well. It’s just a trend and we have to see where it goes. I certainly have no opinion on the Bollywood boycott.

Gaurav: Time for great content because I consume a lot of content. I see the super thing going up. I’ve seen southern movies that aren’t typical RRR zone but they are also beautiful films. Fortunately, thanks to these OTT platforms, we can taste them. So I think it’s time for great content.

