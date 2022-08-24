Halloween ends streaming on Peacock same day as theaters – The Hollywood Reporter





In a surprise move, Universal sends Halloween ends day and date to theaters and its streaming service, Peacock. The previous film in the series, 2021 halloween killsalso debuted the same day on Peacock. The film will be released on October 14 and will be available to stream for those with a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. The ad-supported free version will not contain the movie. It remains to be seen how movie theater owners – who historically don’t like playing a movie that’s also available at home – will react. At the height of the pandemic, attitudes were different, but that was before the box office picked up. Halloween ends is the third and final episode of a reboot Halloween franchise starring original actor Jamie Lee Curtis and hailing from director David Gordon Green and horror super-producer Jason Blum. Halloween (2018) earned $255 million worldwide on a $10 million budget, while the sequel, halloween kills, earned $131 million. The third chapter picks up four years later Kill. The film also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney. Malek Akkad and Bill Block produce alongside Blum. Curtis made the announcement in a video message posted to social media, noting that a year ago the team put halloween kills day and date streaming at the heart of the pandemic. “We’ve found that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream at the top of their lungs. We’ve also found that there are people who want to stay home and scream at the top of their lungs. … We have achieved great results both at the box office and in streaming,” Curtis said in the video. “This year, we want to make sure as many people as possible see Halloween ends before Halloween, so we decided to give the same gift to the fans again. Curtis — who caused a stir at CinemaCon earlier this year by thanking theater owners — herself welcomed seeing the film on the big screen first. The actor said, “You can do what I would do and go to the theater and then see him back home, then go back to the theater and see him home again.” In its latest earnings release on July 28, Comcast said Peacock had 13 million paying subscribers and 28 million active monthly accounts. The company suffered a loss of $467 million related to Peacock last quarter, compared to $363 million in the year-ago quarter. During the pandemic, Hollywood companies have experimented with shortened theater windows, and even collapsed windows, to bolster their streaming services by releasing day-and-date first-run movies. But since the box office rebounded this year, studios have reserved many of their event photos for the big screen. But while cinema has boomed over the summer, theater owners are now facing a shortage of product and need titles this fall. Additionally, Regal Cinemas parent owner Cineworld is considering bankruptcy. Regal is one of the largest chains in the United States At CinemaCon in late April, National Association of Theater Owners head John Fithian proclaimed that day-and-date releases are “dead as a serious business model, and piracy is what killed it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/halloween-ends-streaming-peacock-same-day-theaters-1235204101/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos