Peace Garden’s anniversary celebrates the past and the future | News, Sports, Jobs

DUNSEITH – The International Peace Garden celebrated its 90th anniversary July 29-31 with a weekend of live music, art exhibits, food vendors, fireworks, demonstrations and historical exhibits , the opening of a new children’s playground, and remarks from dignitaries from the United States, Canada, and local Indigenous peoples on both sides of the border.

The 2,339-acre garden on the Manitoba-North Dakota border has long served as a testament to peace and friendship between the United States and Canada.

“It was the highest attendance of the weekend in five years, and we are delighted to have had so many visitors to celebrate this stage with us”, Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden, said. “While we like to look back to explore the rich history and culture of the region, we also look to the future. Recent additions like the children’s play area and the continued expansion of the conservatory ensure that we provide visitors with new ways to experience the many ways the garden promotes peace through the principles of conservation, education, recreation , arts and culture, for the past 90 years and for many years to come.

Dorothy Dobbie, president of the Peace Garden and recent recipient of the Order of Canada, spoke about conditions in the region and around the world in 1932, with the Great Depression at home and war on the horizon in Europe.

“So I think when people heard about the Garden of Peace, it stirred something in their soul. I think they were looking for something beautiful and hopeful, and I think we’re still looking for it. It is my dream that one day people will gather here, and this generation and new generations to come will find a way to peace through this garden,” she says.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum addressed the Peace Garden’s plans for a long-term sustainable future.

“We are thinking about the ideals of this park”, he said. “As we celebrate the 90th, let’s look at the 100th and I challenge us all to dare to dream big dreams because the ideals of peace, collaboration, friendship and all that this park stands for is a lesson we can show the world what we can all do together.

Manitoba Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister and Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen also discussed commitments to the future of the Peace Garden.

“[There are] more great things to come for this park. The state and province are engaged, and we will also engage our federal cousins. We’re going to move the needle very, very far. We have big ideas coming up and we are going to do big things,” he said.

Jamie Azure, Tribal Chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, spoke about his long personal history with the Peace Garden.

“I had the honor of growing up in the Garden of Peace. Every summer I was here at basketball camps, music camps, and we took school trips here. So when Tim reached out to myself and some of the other board members to find new partnerships and show respect to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and get us involved from the start, we were beyond thrilled. As we said this morning at the flag raising, respect is power, and how do you change the world? Out of respect, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” he said.

The Peace Garden is built on sacred lands that are the ancestral home of Métis and Indigenous peoples on both sides of the border. Interpretive and cultural content, such as traditional storytelling in new children’s play areas, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the rich history and heritage of local Métis and Indigenous peoples. In his remarks, Chief David LeDoux of Gambler First Nation spoke about the region’s past and future.

“It is such a beautiful place with such historical significance. Thank you to the efforts of Mr. (Doyle) Piwniuk and Governor Burgum and their teams for the hard work and strong relationships that will allow future generations to experience the significance from this place “, he said.

Canada’s Consul General in Minneapolis, Ariel Delouya, also spoke about the origins of the land where the garden is located.

“I want to begin by expressing my gratitude for the land on which we are gathered and acknowledging the indigenous peoples who are its ancestral inhabitants. The IPG is located on sacred grounds. It is crucial to ensure that they are part of IPG’s future and not just its past. Reconciliation with our Indigenous communities is our sole responsibility, and I commend the IPG for taking steps in this regard, including plans to strengthen Indigenous interpretive and cultural content for visitors,” said Deloya.

The goals of sustaining the Peace Garden and continuing to add enriching cultural content are supported by a commitment of US$12 million/C$15 million in capital funding from state and provincial legislatures. Manitoba recently announced an increase to its annual garden operating grant from $383,000 to $541,000.