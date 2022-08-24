When Shah Rukh Khan said the “boycott trend” in Bollywood “will never affect me or my film”, added “Aise Hawa Se Thodi Na Hilne Wala…”





Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen netizens call for a boycott of upcoming movies from time to time. It erupted a few weeks before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan netizens took to social media by storm when they called for a boycott of the film. It all happened when old controversies about both the actor resurfaced on the web. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan were among the top trends on Twitter so much that it apparently affected their business. Starring Aamir Khan and directed by Akshay Kumar who clashed at the box office on August 11, emerged as box office duds. During the promotional frenzy, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar reacted to the boycott trend by asking fans not to boycott their movies and watch them in theaters. But long before boycotting movies was a thing, Shah Rukh Khan once commented on the same thing and said it wouldn’t affect him. During his earlier interview with Komal Nahta on Bollywood Business, SRK said the amount of love he gets in India proves that the boycott culture will never affect him. We hear Shah Rukh Khan say, In fact, sometimes it’s good…agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai…yeh excuse hai…social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali…(Sometimes, when a movie doesn’t work, that’s a good excuse to say the movie didn’t work because of the social boycott)… but dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua. SRK on the social boycott of his films..#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WXC0qx2dw1 SRK fan (@SRKzDevil) August 17, 2022 When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if there was no fear, he was heard to say, “To be honest, aisa badbol nahi bol raha per hawa se thodi na hilne wala hoon main.” He further states, “With all due respect, kisiko hoga issue, kuch ek commet tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge…aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho…humari wajah se hi khush oh… But ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot per bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se… sahi galat log samjhte hai… I don’t think this has affected me or my movie, or ever will affect me or my movie, Shah Rukh Khan said. On the other hand, netizens have called for a boycott of his upcoming film Pathaan which marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after many years. Must read: Shamshera: Fake Baby Scene in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sends the Internet into a Tizzy; Netizen Says For A 150 Crore Budget Movie This Is The Height Of Insanity Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

