Bayfront loses live music license over noise violations and complaints





NAPLES, Fla. — The popular nightlife hub and residential community Bayfront has officially had its live music license revoked by the Naples City Council. The decision was made in advance. We didn’t get a chance to explain ourselves, said Daniel Isakov, the Bayfront Condos property manager. The Council voted unanimously Monday morning at their meeting to remove the right to entertainment areas. The council cited noise ordinance violations (decibel noise levels too high) twice as well as a number of noise complaints filed with the Naples Police Department, according to court records. meeting and agenda items reviewed by ABC7. Every time someone buys a house here this year, about 46 new owners have moved in. They do their due diligence, they know exactly why they come here. They know exactly why they buy here. You have the convenience of restaurants. Marina. Nightlife at your fingertips, Isakov said. Here are the records provided to ABC7 by the Naples Police Department regarding noise complaints in the Bayfront area: 2020 – 3 2021 – 9 2022 – 6 Grand total – 18 The complaints encompass all noise complaints for Bayfront, not just those associated with the boardwalk or live entertainment. This includes such things as dogs barking, loud music from vehicles, people talking loudly, and noise nuisance calls regarding people staying or events occurring at the Bay Front Inn (noisy weddings, etc.), a Naples police said in a statement to ABC7. A number of Bayfronts restaurants and bars regularly host live music performances as part of their daily entertainment. The area includes local hotspots such as EJs Cafe, K-Rico Mexican Grille, and the Cabana Bayfront Bar. It’s also home to over 120 condos, most of which are located above the aforementioned restaurants and bars. I think the problem we have is having a restaurant, bar and lounge with a residential mix. I think no matter when you do that, you’re going to have a few people who — don’t gel, said Matt Anzivino, general manager of the Bayfront Inn Naples — just across the water. ABC7 has reached out to the Mayor of Naples and the Naples City Council for comment. They did not respond to our requests. We hope that in a few months we will get our license back. We’ll follow the rules and people will be happy to pick it up and we can celebrate,” said Bayfront Condo resident Siobhan McCarthy. It’s an ongoing story. Count on ABC7 for more updates as they come straight to our newsroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc-7.com/news/business/2022/08/23/bayfront-loses-live-music-permit-due-to-violations-and-noise-complaints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos