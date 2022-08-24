Shefali Shah thinks the trend of boycotting Bollywood won’t last long

Ever since netizens started targeting all Bollywood movies for one reason or another, B-city celebrities are coming out into the open to speak out against the current trend, which is affecting the film industry. Recently, when Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha dropped at the box office, many actors and filmmakers realized how much the boycott trend had affected the film.

Amid all the fuss over cancel culture, actress Shefali Shah shared her perspective on the ongoing issue and said she doesn’t think it will last long.

She told India Today, “It’s a trend. I don’t think it’s sustainable.”

When asked if there was a conception that Bollywood was dying, she replied, “Really! I don’t think it’s possible. Cinema is a culture like cricket. It can’t die… it can’t. People are right in their view, they have their opinions, but there’s also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take matters into our own hands and just say “we tried” and we move on.

Shefali was recently seen in



darlings

alongside Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and thanks to her flawless performance, she simply stood out in the film and garnered praise from the audience, as well as film critics.

Shedding light on the rise of OTT, Shah said audience preferences had changed and now content was king. She said the audience was always prepared for it but we underestimated it.

She added that with the arrival of OTT, people started telling different stories and suddenly it was not about stars anymore. Rather, they are real actors.

“These actors are breaking their image to become the characters we love. So, yeah, content is king today. There’s no debate about that. I think audiences are making it very obvious,” said concluded Shah.