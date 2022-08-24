“Supernatural”: Becket Cook, ex-gay Hollywood Insider, reveals that 2 women played a central role in his salvation

Former gay atheist Becket Cook reveals new details about his remarkable testimony, showing how God can use anyone, anywhere to plant a seed that can lead others into the Kingdom of God.

“Surprising Encounter”

In a recent episode of “The Becket Cook Show”Becket features Joy Durham-Schafer, a Christian role model, who was instrumental in her conversion to Christianity.

“On the set of a shoot in 2004, I heard the model was a Christian. I thought that was disgusting,” Becket explained. “Years later, after believing in Christ, she and I had an incredibly surprising encounter.”

In his book, A Change of Affection: One Gay Man’s Incredible Redemption Story he tells how he moved from Dallas, Texas to Hollywood and launched a successful career in show business.

“At that point in my life, I was very successful in my career as a set designer, a decorator. I mean, I was doing covers for Vogue and for Harper’s Bazaar. I worked with a lot of pop stars like Katy Perry and Paris. Hilton and Oprah. Like, everyone you can imagine, I worked with them. And I also started my own successful men’s fashion line. Our clothes were at, you know, LA, New York, Paris,” he told CBN.

Despite all of his successes, Becket said he still felt a deep void.

“I went to all the shows. I went to all the after parties. I was at that after party in Paris, and I remember, everyone from fashion was there. I think Kanye was there that year , and I was kind of watching the crowd, it hit me so hard. I was like, is that all there is to life? Going to parties for the rest of my life, is that what this is all about? And I really started to panic that night. I was overwhelmed with a feeling of emptiness.

During this time, Becket met Joy, a brand new believer. On his show, he says his story of a broken engagement with a non-believer became a “seed” that would help transform him from a practical atheist into a believer.

“It was literally the first time I had met a Christian in Los Angeles,” says Becket. “It was kind of a turning point for me because I remember you and Frankie started dating and then you got to a point where you were like ‘he’s not a believer, this can’t go anywhere else. “. And you made a very difficult decision to break up with him.”

“It really got to me and kind of scared me,” Becket continued. “[Frankie]told me the story of your breaking up with him and he said you collapsed on the floor and were crying. And he went and hugged you and said he could feel the Holy Spirit on you. He sensed something supernatural was happening.”

“It was a frequency and vibration of Spirit moving and dwelling within me,” Joy explained. “I was so completely transformed. I didn’t even know who I was anymore.”

“I remember when he told me that story, it was maybe the first spark of my thinking… ‘There must be something real about that kind of Christianity.’ … It definitely planted a seed in me.”

But it wasn’t the only “seed” used by God that ultimately led Becket to commit her life to Jesus and abandon her gay lifestyle.

“Desperate Prayers of Petition”

Ten years before meeting Joy, her sister-in-law, Kim Cook, felt compelled to pray for her salvation.

“I was doing a Bible study on Revelation and…it suddenly became my concern that if the rapture happens, you’re not going,” she said. “I just remember being so overwhelmed that you wouldn’t be in eternity with me.”

Kim says the Lord gave her Acts 16:18 as a scripture to stand on for Becket’s salvation.

“‘Lord, please save him,'” she prayed. Appearing on a separate episode of her YouTube show, Kim explained, “I really wasn’t worried you were gay. I just wanted you to be saved and then let God deal with it when the time came.”

“God wants us to come with these desperate prayers of petition and bring everything to Him,” she continued. “And then let him go to work…and then I have to trust [His]Hourly.”

“Your battles are won by being on your knees,” she added.

Becket gave his life to the Lord in a Hollywood church on September 9, 2005.

“It was like the Road to Damascus moment,” he told CBN’s Faithwire. “God is like ‘I am real. Jesus is my Son. He is real. Heaven is real, hell is real. You are now adopted into my Kingdom. You are my child now.’ And I was so blown away that I couldn’t stop crying for the rest of the time. I was crying because of two things: the joy of meeting God and my sin. It was my most intense cry since that I am a child.

grace and redemption

Cook said at the time that he knew who he was and that being gay was not part of his identity.

Becket asked Kim how she would encourage Christian parents and grandparents to believe for the salvation of a loved one who lives an LGBT lifestyle.

“The most important thing we have to do is love, and we have to have grace,” she replied. “You must have the truth, but I think grace must be before the truth and that love.”

“Embrace prayer, don’t turn your back on them, and keep loving them,” she continued.

Becket believes that God is the ultimate author of his redemption story, but he credits believers, like Joy and Kim, with being instrumental in opening his heart to the Lord.

“God is sovereign over all of this,” he shared during his podcast. “If you can rest in the sovereignty of God and know it’s his time. It’s his will.”

“You cannot club or harass someone in the kingdom of God,” he added. “It’s the work of God. It’s a supernatural act of God.”

