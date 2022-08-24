Anne Heche buried in Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Anne Heche was buried. Anne, who died legally at the age of 53 on August 12 and was taken off life support on August 14, was cremated and her ashes given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, according to the Associated pressAugust 23. 20 year old son of Anne, Homer Laffooncalled her mother’s final resting place serene in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Annes rep on August 23rd. My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the wonderful people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced that our mother would like the site we have chosen for her; it is beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers, the statement began. More about anne heche More importantly, he continued, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies, concerts and other events. She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages. Anne’s sons were born from two of her previous relationships. Homer was born in 2002 with her ex-husband Coley Laffoonwho she married between 2001 and 2009. Anne had Atlas in 2009 with her ex-partner of just over a decade, James Tupper. Anne’s ashes are specifically located in the Garden of Legends section of the famous cemetery and is close to that of mickey rooneyand faces a lake where Burt Reynolds remains were recently moved, according to PA. Anne’s unexpected death resulted from the fiery car accident she got into on August 5. and the car. She was rushed to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital for treatment, after which her representative confirmed HollywoodLife that she was not expected to survive. Unfortunately, following her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive, they said in an emailed statement, in which they also thanked medical staff for their assistance. HL confirmed that there were traces of drugs in the actors system during his horrific accident. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Following the Faded away features the official death, his rep sent a statement to HollywoodLife from his family. Today we lost a shining light, a caring and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend, the statement said. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. His bravery in always standing in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. Related link Related: Anne Heches Kids: Meet the Stars Two Sons Homer & Atlas

