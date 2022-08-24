Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna: ‘People only wear what Bollywood wears’

“Bollywood actresses like Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman were huge inspirations, and they stuck with us.”

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, center, starred Rohit Gandhi, left, and Rahul Khanna on their FDCI show.

Photography: courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Under the glitz of the fashion industry, it’s a tough business.

And who would know better than fashion and ready-to-wear designers? Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khannathat have existed for more than 25 years.

Fibonaccitheir latest collection FDCI India Couture Week, has squares, cubes and geometries brought together in an Indian avatar.

“We were inspired by the golden ratio,” says Rohit.

Throughout their lives, designers have never really focused on centerpieces.

However, now they do. “We realized that people only wore what Bollywood wore,” says Rahul.

“Audiences love Bollywood and I think it makes sense to call out the stars. But it’s only happening in India. We hope the trend will spread globally as well.”

In an interview with Anita Aikara/Rediff.comRohit and Rahul discuss their work, their best fashion decade and what they do when they’re not working.

Why didn’t Ranveer Singh walk the ramp at the FDCI show?

Ranveer Singh has always been our favorite star.

He walked five times for us.

We wished we could have had him, but unfortunately his appointments were busy.

How long does it take to build a collection?

It takes as long as you can give it.

Once we start designing a collection, it can take months and months.

For the FDCI collection, we used interesting embroideries that took over a year to develop.

At the same time, we were also experimenting and learning how to do things.

We had never made sarees before, so it was a whole new world.

What we have tried to offer through our collection is a global silhouette, because our client is now global.

During the lockdown, we learned that we were placing a lot of orders with NRIs.

They were looking for an Indianness in clothing and wanted something they could also wear for their red carpet occasions.

So we made our clothes with a mix of red carpet and Indian culture coming together.

Some of the pieces in the collection may look simple, but they required over 2,000 hours of work.

WATCH: Rohit and Rahul discuss their FDCI collection.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Couture vs ready… how different is the experience?

For us, sewing was like working on a canvas, and we like to go wild.

You can express yourself with sewing without worrying about making several sets, because they are all unique pieces.

What are some of the challenges you faced doing a physical show post-lockdown?

It’s a lot to put on a couture show of this magnitude with 30-40 models and as many clothes.

The process takes a long time, but it’s really exciting.

Also, the biggest challenge for us was the lockdown, as we changed our teams and reduced them. We are all working as a family right now.

You two have been here for over two decades. You started in the mid-1990s and you’re still going strong. What’s the secret ?

Our brand of H2O shirts was launched in 1995 in Delhi. It was a huge rage.

Since then, we have been working together for so many years. We think the same.

We’d say it’s a feat to get together for an interview. We’re both usually busy on separate projects.

We are inspired every day, but the brand DNA remains the same.

Our main thing is that we haven’t done everything with the trends.

I think sticking to our signature style and believing in ourselves has been key to our success that has lasted with us for 25 years.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh at his reception wearing a hand-embroidered velvet tuxedo by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Photo: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Where do you find your continued inspiration?

We travel all over the world and see things. Every day is a learning process for us.

Rahul loves architecture, and all of our collections are inspired by our travels.

We have an art gallery and experience a lot of art, which really inspires us.

In the past we have made a collection based on the work of different artists.

We love simplicity, construction and metals.

For us, getting into the colors was also very difficult.

Previously we only dealt with dark grays, now we move on to different colors.

What was fashion’s best decade?

We love the disco era, we love the 1970s and Studio 54 (the famous nightclub located on 54th Street in Manhattan, now defunct).

Fashion must continue to evolve and we cannot stick to one era.

But then, of course, the golden age of fashion was truly amazing.

Bollywood actresses like Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman were huge inspirations, and they stuck with us.

We’ve seen Madonna and George Michael, we’ve seen the Dynasty style with big shoulders.

We have seen androgyny and women’s fashion.

Our collections have items from different eras.

It’s a combination of things and silhouettes that looked good in the 1970s and 1980s.

Our past experiences, our shows and our mistakes have taught us all.

WATCH: Why Ranveer Singh is so special to Rohit and Rahul.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

How would you describe your muse par excellence?

We have different muses at different times.

We like women who put their stuff together and are smart when they work.

We have had many muses in the past. Our favorites have been amazing models like Nina Manuel, Bhavna Sharma and Meghna Reddy.

Feroze Gujral was our favorite; she was amazing.

The quintessential muse of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna is a woman who knows exactly what she wants.

She’s not going to come up to us with her mom and say, “Okay, I’m going to buy this.”

It is also the clientele we deal with.

We take their side more than their mother, because they will wear the garment.

Your favorite activity when you’re not working?

We have an art gallery and have been collecting for two decades.

We find new artists and organize our own collections.

We love art and fashion is our job, but we love it too.

We travel, visit museums and art studios, learn about the process and see what artists create. It’s what keeps us alive.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in an interstellar beaded overlap dress RGRK.

Photo: Courtesy of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna/Instagram

The best advice you’ve ever received in the fashion world?

When we started, there was no one to guide us.

We were kids without Facebook and Instagram.

We just wanted to do it, so we did it! It’s our motto.

We learned over the years because we didn’t have many mentors.

Young designers are very lucky. They can see what senior designers have done and learn from their mistakes.

Tips for budding fashion designers

Passion shouldn’t be the only reason someone gets into the fashion industry.

Don’t do it unless you’re ready to give 100%.

It takes a lot of hard work.

There are several master classes conducted by top designers.

At the same time, many international fashion shows can be watched online.

One can learn from the masters, even if it is done via the web. Come and do an internship with us.