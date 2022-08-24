Hollywood Vetcoin Gala Burrell Award Nominees Announced





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday the VetCoin Foundation (501(c)(3)) Board of Trustees announced the nominees for the 2022 Burrell Award for Outstanding Contributions to Veterans communities. Named for C. Austin “Bud” Burrell, an Army and Vietnam Special Forces veteran and Wall Street pioneer, the annual national-level Burrell Award recognizes outstanding contributions to innovation and innovation. impact on the well-being of veteran communities. “Our veterans deserve the best, and what we really want to do is recognize those who do the most to help veteran communities,” said Elmer Francisco, CEO of the VetCoin Foundation. The Hollywood Vet Gala will take place on October 6, 2022 at the Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel, and the Burrell Award winners will be announced at that time. If you would like to nominate a deserving individual, company, or non-profit organization, please email [email protected] The 2022 Burrell Award nominees are: Corporate category National Basketball Association

JPMorgan Chase and Company

Leidos

Amazon Non-profit category Fisherman’s House Foundation

Gary Sinise Foundation

Disabled American Veterans

Liberty Service Dogs of America Individual category Michelle Caldwell, Women Veterans Monument

Jon Stewart, actor and veteran lawyer

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Jackie Speier, authors of the “I Am Vanessa Guilln” law The Hollywood Vetcoin Gala is held to benefit our brave veterans and to honor the veteran-focused celebrities, businesses, and nonprofits that support them. Who is honoured: The most innovative and influential nonprofits, businesses, and individuals serving veteran communities. When is it: October 6, 2022 Where: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel (A Four Seasons Hotel), Beverly Hills, CA, and virtually in the “Vetaverse”. Why it’s happening: To raise $19.9 million for “Operation Homebase,” the development of transitional housing facilities for homeless veterans that provide the camaraderie of living in structured, stable environments. For more information on being a sponsor of or attending the Hollywood Vetcoin Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, please visit our website at the Vetcoin Gala or email email to: [email protected] About the VetCoin Foundation VetCoin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt federal foundation registered with the IRS and a 509(a)(2) public charitable organization eligible to receive deductible donations, bequests, contributions and gifts tax to connect, enable and transform veterans. communities. The Hollywood Vet Gala 2022 City of Beverly Hills permit number is 2022-075. Limited sponsorships are still available, if interested please contact [email protected] Tickets are available at: https://vetcoinhq.com/hollywood-gala/. Press contacts:

