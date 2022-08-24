Theater 68 arts complex returns to North Hollywood, CA





Ronnie Marmo (Theatre 68) and Racquel Lehrman (Theatre Planners), two LA Theater powerhouses, have teamed up to bring you a new state-of-the-art theater complex! Marmo, actor/writer/director/producer and proud artistic director of Theater 68 since February 14, 2001, has teamed up with Lehrman of Theater Planners. Lehrman previously owned The Lounge Theaters for 15 years, currently owns Lounge on Melrose Studios, and manages the Zephyr Theater in West Hollywood. The two highly respected theater professionals couldn’t be more excited about their joint venture bringing the ARTS back to the NoHo Arts District!! Theater 68 reopens on September 17 in North Hollywood and now it’s bigger and better than ever! Renamed and completely renovated, THEATER 68 ARTS COMPLEX will open the new venue with the critically acclaimed solo show, “I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” written and performed by Ronnie Marmo and directed by Tony Award winner stage and television star, Joe Mantegna. Followed by an opening gala. The award-winning production will also celebrate its 400th performance on September 24. The show officially returns from September 17 to October 1, 2022. During the pandemic, Theater 68 and theater planners struggled to keep doors open and lights on in their respective locations. There were sleepless nights, garage sales, and whatever else was possible to make money and make the space flourish. “In the end, we couldn’t keep up with the bills so unfortunately we had to close Theater 68,” Marmo said. “We were heartbroken but we had to move on. The only thing that gave us some peace was knowing that the whole world was in this situation and not just us. But we had lost our home. We were devastated.” Flash forward eighteen months later, Marmo received an email from the owners asking if he would consider returning to the space. “So many different emotions rushed in and I was stunned. After the landlords had discussions with many potential tenants, they decided it was best for Theater 68 to come home and reopen in the space. Having been through so much during the pandemic and having to let go of space was so overwhelming for me and the company. I thought the only way to have the heart, stomach and enthusiasm to open again Theater 68 was to bring in the incomparable Racquel Lehrman, a phenomenal producer at Los Angeles Theater.” After meeting, they both decided they were ALL IN! “His expertise is what we needed to take Theater 68 Arts Complex to the next level. And we did it!” “After losing the Lounge Theater after 15 years of pandemic, I’m thrilled to have the chance to open another theater. I’m thrilled to come to the hill in North Hollywood and continue doing what I love to do. “, said Lehrman. Marmo said, “It’s been hard to see so many theaters go under and we feel beyond blessed to be doing our part to bring the ARTS back to the NoHo Arts District”! Theater 68 Arts Complex is opening its doors to other artists to ensure everyone has a place to perform: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBnrz0bep90 THE INSTALLATION CONSISTS OF: The Rosalie Theater – 80 seats The Beckett Theater – 50 seats The Emerson Theater – 50 seats Les B-Mo Studio’s – 2 rehearsal rooms. Additional amenities: Large indoor/outdoor hall, central ticket office and concessions, large marquee on Lankershim, toilets for customers AND artists, large green room/kitchenette Book now on [email protected] for your next production, course, workshop, screening! We have everything you need! You are encouraged to check the website as details continue to unfold (www.theatre68.com) and follow us on Instagram (@theatre68artscomplex)! The Theater 68 arts complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90061.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/los-angeles/article/Theatre-68-Arts-Complex-Returns-to-North-Hollywood-CA-20220823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos