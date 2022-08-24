‘Maybe he needed the bathroom’: Gary Busey’s rep’s explanation for the actor with his pants down

The actor’s spokesperson Gary Busey has claimed the 78-year-old may need to relieve himself, which is why he was filmed with his pants around his ankles, his hands shoved into his crotch .

“Gary often sits on the bench in front of his house to meditate and watch the ocean,” a Busey spokesperson said Tuesday.

They said page 6“Our only guess is that maybe at his age he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time, which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench .”

Busey, who was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, was already facing censorship when he was photographed Saturday afternoon in Malibu.

The actor was charged the day before with four counts of sexual interference and harassment after several women accused him of indecent conduct at a horror movie convention in New Jersey.

On Saturday, seemingly unaware that he was in public view, the actor, whose demeanor was drastically altered following a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988, pulled down his pants and sat on a bench, hand between legs.

Gary Busey, 78, was spotted sitting in a California park with his pants on smoking a cigar the next day after he was accused of groping three women at a convention in New Jersey last weekend

Seemingly pleased with his actions, Busey sat down on the bench before pulling up his pants and lighting a cigar

Busey was seen Saturday afternoon at Point Dume Park in Malibu.

His rep said Busey was on private property, but was in plain view of the public, wearing a shirt that referenced Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves’ 1991 film Point Break, in which he had a role as support.

Busey was filmed walking to a bench at the gazebo, where he sat down, pulled out his phone, then pulled down his pants.

Busey stuck a hand to the front of his pants, appeared to clench his jaw, then looked around to make sure no onlookers had caught him in the act.

Seemingly satisfied with his actions, Busey lit a cigar and stared at the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back in his car and driving out of the park.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual interference, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, following the allegations made in New Jersey.

The charges stem from offenses allegedly committed at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ, police said.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were inappropriately touched by Busey during an autograph signing and meet and greet.

“It was a question of contact. It was all about touching,’ Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that ‘multiple complaints’ about the actor’s conduct had been received throughout the weekend. .

Police revealed they expected to hear from more women in the coming days after an incident in which Busey had to be removed from part of the event after he was seen groping women, according to Fox 29.

Police initially did not identify the suspect as the actor, but followed up with a statement saying Busey was the man charged.

At the convention, Busey reportedly starred alongside other actors, including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

A convention attorney, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company was “assisting authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention.”

“Immediately after receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest was kicked out of the convention and ordered not to return,” he said.

“Monster-Mania also encouraged participants to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our participants is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that would compromise these values.

The actor, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was scheduled as a featured guest during the three-day event.

The charges stem from offenses allegedly committed at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, suburban Philadelphia.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he rose to prominence and was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for playing the title role in the film. from 1978 The Buddy Holly Story.

His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple have been together since 2006 and married in 2008. Together they share a 12-year-old son, Luke.

Busey also has two children from previous relationships – son Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

His son said the 1988 motorcycle accident changed his father significantly.

He suffered severe damage to the frontal lobe of his brain from the accident, which made him “more impulsive and prone to anger and delusions of grandeur”, according to a 2019 report. Hollywood journalistprofile.

“He was a vegetable in a wheelchair staring at the wall,” Jake said.

“At 17, I had to teach him with my mother to speak, to eat, to feed himself. Walk again. For writing. It was very difficult for me at that age.

He added: “The post-accident version of him took his personality to 11 years old.

“I feel like I lost my father on December 4, 1988.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s profile detailed his lack of a filter, following the accident.

They reported that while being photographed for the magazine, he asked a thin male photo assistant, “Have you been a woman?” You came out great.

He then told a hairdresser, “If you’re not having fun, I’ve got something for you to have fun with: I’m going to tickle you until you pee.”

Busey had previously faced drug charges in 1995 when authorities found cocaine during a search of his Malibu home.

He was charged with one count of possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of marijuana, possession of magic mushrooms and being under the influence of cocaine.

In the past, he was also arrested for domestic violence.

In 2011, during a season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually assaulting an employee of the show.

“We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me,” an employee told The Daily Beast in 2016.

“And then at one point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach and grabbed my breasts.

‘I did not know what to do.

‘So I made this joke, ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity before!’

‘Then he grabbed my hand and put it [over] his penis, and said, like, ‘I’m just getting started, baby.’