Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 Obtains Film and Television Jurisdiction from New Mexico Local 492 – Deadline

Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 has been granted film and television proficiency by Teamsters Local 492 in New Mexico following an investigation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and an audit of Local 492 financial records. Effective immediately, Local 492 members working in the motion picture industry will become members of Local 399.

The dramatic move comes after IBT investigators were dispatched to New Mexico in May “due to significant member concerns about the New Mexico Movie Teamsters’ referral rules and financial structure,” the chief of the organization said. Local 399, Lindsay Dougherty, in a notification to members of both locals. “It was ultimately recommended that due to the findings of the audit, Teamsters Local 492 no longer hold jurisdiction to represent Teamsters in the motion picture industry. The recommendation was put to a vote by the Executive Council General not only to remove the jurisdiction of Local 492, but effective immediately those in the motion picture industry in New Mexico would be transferred to Teamsters Local 399. Local 399 will now be the new representative of these members.

Dougherty, who is secretary-treasurer of Local 399, director of the film division of the Teamsters and vice-president of the Western region of the IBT, is also a member of the board of directors of the IBT, but withdrew from the vote to avoid any conflict of interest. She was also a member of IBT President Sean O’Brien’s team, which took control of the Teamsters in March.

“I am very aware that this decision has the potential to cause many questions and concerns,” Dougherty wrote in his notice. “This decision, however, does not impact our current Local 399 members on the industry experience list, nor jeopardize the access to work our members currently have. It only has to do with the representation the New Mexico Teamsters are entitled to. We are working alongside Teamsters Local 492 representatives to make this transition as smooth, efficient and seamless as possible. »

Local 399, she noted, “has long preserved jurisdiction in the 13 western states, covered by our ‘Black Book’ agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. Our members have always followed their work when they were hired in Los Angeles to work in remote locations. Members of Local 399 have been able to lend their expertise, professionalism and camaraderie to every production, whether in Los Angeles or in far-flung locations…I want to be very clear that nothing went wrong. negatively impact or weaken our jurisdiction which we have preserved for decades. ”

Noting that she is currently in New Mexico, Dougherty wrote that she will be there all week visiting shows, talking to members and preparing for a members meeting with the New Mexico Film Teamsters later in the year. the week. She is joined by Joshua Staheli, Local 399 Business Officer, Recording Secretary and Western Region Film Division Representative; and Ron Schwab, assistant director of the Teamster’s film division. “We will spend the next week working to understand the logistics of this membership transfer,” she wrote. “I know our current 399 members will welcome our new New Mexico Teamsters with solidarity and respect.”

This, she wrote, is “What we currently know”:

• Effective immediately, members of Teamsters Local 492 working in the film industry will become members of Local 399.

• The operation of production work in New Mexico will remain the same. This resolution will not alter or affect our Local 399 “black book” agreement, jurisdiction, working conditions and current roster processes remain the same.

• The New Mexico Teamsters will be involved in the development and enlisted to vote on a benchmark rules process and a fair seniority system for only those based in New Mexico.

• Their seniority system will remain separate and separate from our Los Angeles Industry Experience Roster. To be clear, New Mexico will have its own list that is unrelated to the industry experience list that is tracked in Los Angeles.

• We are committed to working with Local 492 to ensure this process is completed quickly, efficiently and with the respect that every Teamster member deserves.

• We believe that this change in representation is positive. I am very proud of 399’s way of representing, supporting and committing to strong contracts and their enforcement. I believe this move will only strengthen the reach and power of the members of Teamsters Local Lodge 399. We are well equipped to support all members of this industry.

• We are committed to representing every member of Local 399 equally with the utmost dignity and respect.

“To help answer member questions and provide an update after our week in New Mexico ends,” Dougherty wrote, “we plan to host a virtual town hall of 399 jurisdictions on Zoom. This will be an opportunity for current Local 399 members to hear an update, get their questions answered and share their concerns.