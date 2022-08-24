Shefali Shah | Cancel Culture





Shefali Shah thinks Bollywood can’t die because movies are part of our culture.

During a promotional event for Delhi Crime season 2, Shefali Shah spoke about the current trend of boycotting movies and Bollywood in general. The actress said it wouldn’t last long and would fade over time. I don’t think its lifespan Image Courtesy: Instagram/shefalishahofficial Talk to India today, Shah said the Bollywood boycott was just a trend. I don’t think it lasts long, she added. She disagreed with the rumors that Bollywood was ending or that he was dying. She added that movies are part of our culture like cricket. He can’t die, he can’t. People have their point of view, they have their opinions, but there is also love and appreciation that we receive, she added. She also suggested taking it in stride and moving on. Content is king Shah added that with a plethora of options with the rise of OTT platforms, the public preference has changed. She pointed out that people only want to see a star on screen anymore unless they provide compelling content. She said that 70s films like Aandhi, Chupke Chupke and Aradhana had a certain type of content to meet the needs of audiences in that phase. However, with changing preferences and online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others telling different and fantastical stories, entertainment is no longer about stars. These actors break their image to become the characters we love. So, yes, content is king today. There is no debate on that. I think the audience makes it very obvious, Shah added. Other stars talk about cancel culture Amitabh Bachchan Image Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan On August 23, 2022, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted something that netizens took as a mockery of cancel culture. He wrote: Kuch baatein karne ka mann karta hai, par kare to kare kaise, har baat ki to aajkal baat ban jati hai (I would like to say things, but how should I say them? Every little conversation becomes the conversation of the city ​​these days). Vijay Varma Vijay Varma spoke to India today about the Bollywood boycott. He called it scary. Talking about the backlash that his last film darlings faced, he said, if they have not educated themselves and are not in step with the current times, will we become so bad for them that they will be canceled in a gross way? Don’t Miss: Boycott Bollywood Trend Target Maternity Shoot Alia Bhat Talk to India time, Alia Bhatt had an interesting take on cancel culture. She said, We need to cancel the cancel culture. We must boycott boycotts. Akshay Kumar This time, even Akshay Kumar was not immune to the boycott trend. Raksha Bandhan faced backlash and was boycotted with Laal Singh Chaddha. He said people are smart enough and should not engage in such behavior as it harms all industries. He pointed out that boycotting movies also affects India’s economy because so much money and manpower are involved in making a movie. Don’t miss: Laal Singh Chaddha’s overseas success tells a different story People are currently calling for a boycott of Pathane, tiger 3, liger, brahmastraand Vikram Veda. Almost every day, trolls find a new reason to boycott Bollywood and upcoming movies. Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/shefali-shah-opens-up-on-cancel-culture-boycott-bollywood-trend-article-206028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos