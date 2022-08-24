Israeli actor and model who only drinks hot water to stay fit





Fan of coffee and soft drinks? This might not be the choice for you if you want to stay fit and get a sculpted physique, at least according to one of Israel’s top male models and actors. Apart from being a national idol, 28-year-old Omer Dror also works in marketing at a high-tech company and is a real estate consultant. He is in a relationship with actress Naya Federman. 5 See the gallery Omer Dror with his partner Naya Federman (Photo: Anat Mosberg) Despite his busy schedule, Dror manages to stay in the best shape of his life thanks to a host of rules, which he shared with Ynet’s sister outlet Menta, giving insight into how he maintains a mode healthy living, what he prioritizes and what motivates him. . What role does exercise play in your life? “I go for an hour and a half of walking at least four times a week, 4-5 times a week, I only do strength training in the gym, and once a week I play tennis or matkot (Israeli paddle ball ) professionally.” What exercise are you forcing yourself to do because “you have to”? “Long runs, which I do to improve my cardiovascular endurance. It’s something that’s really difficult for me because I don’t find it interesting. It’s like taking endless steps.” What if we walked around your kitchen, what would we find? “Lots of green vegetables, like cilantro, parsley and zucchini, fruit, protein-enriched yogurts and cheeses. There will always be a box of homemade dishes like rice or chicken.” What is your guilty pleasure? “When I go out to restaurants, I don’t count calories and really allow myself to enjoy – I even order a few kinds of desserts. At home, I try to follow my diet as closely as possible.” What are the ingredients in your healthy smoothies? “I have all the basics here to make a healthy smoothie, but after a workout I always choose a standard water-based protein shake.” “I’m not really a stressed person.” And yet, what calms you down? “When I’m feeling stressed, I always try to do breathing exercises. I feel like it kickstarts my body and really clears my thoughts. After exercise, I can think a lot more clearly. But the fact that I maintain an active lifestyle automatically eliminates the stress of everyday life.” What is a healthy habit you have? “Before, I used to love to drink a lot of coffee and sugary drinks, but I realized that these things are not good for the body, so when I want to cool down, I drink regular hot water, and it gives the same effect as drinking coffee.” Do you suffer from FOMO or are you able to disconnect? “I have an hour time limit for social media on my phone. I saw that it was preventing me from completing tasks, so I limited myself in advance.” “People who are making significant changes in their lives. I have two friends who were overweight and were considering having gastric bypass surgery. We thought about it together, and my opinion was that they could change their lifestyle with a dietitian and an exercise routine and see results. “Before, they weighed more than 150 kilograms and today they are thin people, who managed to change things with a hard word. Things like this give me inspiration and teach me that I can achieve the impossible.” Do you invest in your grooming or do you trust your natural beauty? “The only thing I do is go to a beautician for a facial once every two years.” What do you consider to be the most important thing for maintaining a healthy lifestyle? “Sleep, nutrition and hydration – you can’t invest in one and neglect the other.”

