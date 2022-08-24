Actor James Nesbitt takes 546,000 dividends over two years The Irish Times





Actor James Nesbitt has received dividends totaling 460,000 (546,028) from his production company over the past two years. New accounts for Brown Cow Films Ltd show the star of Netflix’s hit show Stay Close received a £240,000 dividend in the 12 months to the end of March last year, a year after the Derry man received a dividend of 220,000. As a result, accumulated corporate profits increased only slightly last year, from 5.808 million to 5.828 million. In 2020, profits had jumped from 782,555 to 5.808 million even after dividend payments. The company’s cash funds last year fell from 721,765 to 499,939 while the amount owed by debtors increased from 651,000 to 5.85 million. This includes 1.5 million owed by the directors’ loan account and 3 million owed by Nesbro Ltd. hit roles The actor’s stellar television career includes successful roles in Cold Feet while, in the year under review, he had a brief one-scene appearance in the BBC’s hit crime procedural drama Line of Duty. The 57-year-old also starred in award-winning film Bloody Sunday and hit BBC drama The Missing and gained global recognition after starring in The Hobbit film series which raised nearly $3 billion at the box office. Nesbitt’s time playing the dwarf Bofur saw him spend a total of two years in New Zealand for the Hobbit series, undertaking what he called the Brutal Journey to New Zealand 12 times. More recently, Nesbitt has received rave reviews for her role in Bloodlands, a Northern Irish police procedural TV drama which first aired in February last year. In 2016, Nesbitt received an OBE in a New Year’s List for his services to Northern Ireland and for acting after years of work to help families affected by the conflict. Nesbitt initially had ambitions to be a teacher, but dropped out of college to pursue a career in acting.

