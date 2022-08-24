Hollywood Medium helps Bobby Brown find a solution with Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

Singer Bobby Brown was moved to tears as he received messages from his late wife, daughter and father when meeting with the Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry.

E ! recently share a classic clip from Bobby Brown’s 2017 Hollywood Medium appearance where Henry had no idea who the New Edition lead singer was before the reunion.

Henry did what he always does and started reading the energy in the room once he sat down with Brown. The “Every Little Step” singer noted what a “therapeutic time” it was in his life.

Brown’s late father, Herbert, was the first to speak to Henry, saying that the spirit speaking to him had died of cancer after smoking for years and quitting. Henry also noted Brown’s father as the “center of attention”.

Brown confirmed that his father had smoked “for 30 years” before quitting and was “a talkative guy”.

Brown’s late father worked in construction and sent a message saying his hard work ethic was how he showed his family he loved them. But he would have liked to verbalize his love for Brown more often.

That’s when the tears started to flow. Henry then connected to another energy which ended up being Brown’s deceased ex-wife, Whitney Houston.

The iconic singer died in February 2012 after drowning in a bathtub. Houston wanted to clarify the true root cause of his death.

“His heart. Very clear. No matter how I died, I need them to know my heart,” Henry said, the spirit told him.

Brown expressed his grief for his late ex-wife and what he believed to be her cause of death.

“Oh man. She did drugs, but the way she died is not a way I can accept,” Brown said.

But Henry says Houston wanted Brown to know that “the heart is basically what she perceives as the catalyst.”

Henry noted that Houston was “selective” and “didn’t give me a ton.”

The psychic told Brown that Houston said she helped their daughter Bobbi Kristina “transition” when she died three years later in July 2015 at the age of 22 after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

“I was there to hold her hand when she transitioned,” Henry told Brown in Houston’s alleged post.

Henry then referenced a Tina Turner impersonation and said his daughter loved it.

“Tina Turner’s stuff is amazing,” Brown said. “My daughter dressed like Tina Turner and ran around the house doing all the Tina Turner dances.”

“No one could have known,” Brown said, wiping away tears.

At the end of the session, Brown shared a photo of himself and Bobbi Kristina, and Henry was immediately surprised. It was only then that he realized that the two spirits he was talking to were Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina, and the person he was reading from was Bobby Brown.

“I’m comfortable going on with my life. I needed it,” Brown said as she hugged Henry.

Recalling the reading, Henry says his job isn’t to contact dead famous people, but rather to focus on the love that lives on.

“When she connected, I didn’t see Whitney Houston’s face. I just felt an energy, the energy of a woman who wanted to connect with her ex-husband and had a message to deliver. », Henry Told Well done The dish of the day. “So it doesn’t matter whether someone is a celebrity or not, basically they all enjoy the same things on the other side, that’s kind of the beauty of the job.”