Entertainment
Hollywood Medium helps Bobby Brown find a solution with Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina
Singer Bobby Brown was moved to tears as he received messages from his late wife, daughter and father when meeting with the Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry.
E ! recently share a classic clip from Bobby Brown’s 2017 Hollywood Medium appearance where Henry had no idea who the New Edition lead singer was before the reunion.
Henry did what he always does and started reading the energy in the room once he sat down with Brown. The “Every Little Step” singer noted what a “therapeutic time” it was in his life.
Brown’s late father, Herbert, was the first to speak to Henry, saying that the spirit speaking to him had died of cancer after smoking for years and quitting. Henry also noted Brown’s father as the “center of attention”.
Brown confirmed that his father had smoked “for 30 years” before quitting and was “a talkative guy”.
Brown’s late father worked in construction and sent a message saying his hard work ethic was how he showed his family he loved them. But he would have liked to verbalize his love for Brown more often.
That’s when the tears started to flow. Henry then connected to another energy which ended up being Brown’s deceased ex-wife, Whitney Houston.
The iconic singer died in February 2012 after drowning in a bathtub. Houston wanted to clarify the true root cause of his death.
“His heart. Very clear. No matter how I died, I need them to know my heart,” Henry said, the spirit told him.
Brown expressed his grief for his late ex-wife and what he believed to be her cause of death.
“Oh man. She did drugs, but the way she died is not a way I can accept,” Brown said.
But Henry says Houston wanted Brown to know that “the heart is basically what she perceives as the catalyst.”
Henry noted that Houston was “selective” and “didn’t give me a ton.”
The psychic told Brown that Houston said she helped their daughter Bobbi Kristina “transition” when she died three years later in July 2015 at the age of 22 after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
“I was there to hold her hand when she transitioned,” Henry told Brown in Houston’s alleged post.
Henry then referenced a Tina Turner impersonation and said his daughter loved it.
“Tina Turner’s stuff is amazing,” Brown said. “My daughter dressed like Tina Turner and ran around the house doing all the Tina Turner dances.”
“No one could have known,” Brown said, wiping away tears.
At the end of the session, Brown shared a photo of himself and Bobbi Kristina, and Henry was immediately surprised. It was only then that he realized that the two spirits he was talking to were Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina, and the person he was reading from was Bobby Brown.
“I’m comfortable going on with my life. I needed it,” Brown said as she hugged Henry.
Recalling the reading, Henry says his job isn’t to contact dead famous people, but rather to focus on the love that lives on.
“When she connected, I didn’t see Whitney Houston’s face. I just felt an energy, the energy of a woman who wanted to connect with her ex-husband and had a message to deliver. », Henry Told Well done The dish of the day. “So it doesn’t matter whether someone is a celebrity or not, basically they all enjoy the same things on the other side, that’s kind of the beauty of the job.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/hollywood-medium-helps-bobby-brown-find-closure-with-whitney-houston-bobbi-kristina-and-late-father/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos