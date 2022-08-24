Exclusive: Anita Dongre on building a fashion empire, bringing sustainability to Bollywood and more

From dressing Kareena Kapoor Khan to the Duchess of Cambridge to Kim Kardashian: Anita Dongre has taken India’s fashion landscape all over the world. The designer has had a vision to infuse an element of comfort into designer outfits, since she was sixteen years old. Over a decades-long career, the vision translated beautifully with his stellar designs. What makes her designs so elegant is that she incorporates comfort into haute couture. In an industry focused on glitz and glamour, the designer is moving away from the concept that beauty is pain.

In addition to being an ace designer, Anita Dongre has been a pioneer in sustainability in fashion. She has embedded consciousness into her business practices and constantly goes the extra mile to reduce her brand’s carbon footprint.

Her conscious practices and cutting-edge designs are what made her a top choice of A-listers. She has dressed members of the royal family such as the Duchess of Cambridge as well as Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Hollywood celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Sophie Turner, among others. As for Bollywood, she has dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and others. Her designs were also Neha Dhupia’s favorite choice on her wedding day.

We chat with Anita Dongre who talks fashion, brings sustainability to Bollywood and shares her interesting encounter with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

You started a fashion empire with your sister with nothing but two sewing machines on your balcony. On your journey from there to becoming a household name in the country, what’s one thing you’ve learned along the way?

When I was 16 and went to learn design, my goal was to always create fashion that would make women feel good about themselves. For me, fashion is a very powerful emotion and a tool to make people feel good about themselves. And today, that goal is expanded by making sure the people who make our clothes do good. Fashion is really all about making the wearer feel good and the maker doing good because this industry employs thousands of people and is a huge revenue generator. I think that’s my main incredible satisfaction today.

Your creations have been worn by the biggest names in Bollywood, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt. In your opinion, what differentiates your brand from others?

I feel so good when I see all these wonderful and amazing women wearing our designs because I respect and admire each and every one of them. I think when I create, as a woman, I bring empathy to the design table – my style is very comfortable and at the same time very elegant, and I think there’s a lot of thought behind that that we do. So I would say it is thoughtful, stylish and comfortable. I think women resonate with all these values ​​that I try to bring to my designs and wear them so beautifully. I think the icing on the cake is when a woman wears or designs so well and she owns it when she wears it. I always think the woman should own the design and not the other way around and all those women you named are amazing and how they make the clothes work.

Whether it’s Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actors you dress are brimming with personality and genuine sartorial sensibility. Who are your favorite celebrities to dress?

This is a difficult question to answer because for me, every woman is special. Whether she’s a celebrity or just a customer walking into my store. Whether it’s a woman showing up for her first job interview, her wedding, an actor wearing your creation to an awards show or a public gathering, for me , how they feel in the clothes is important. I really think that today the women who carry me are my inspiration.

Are there any fashion tips you’ve shared with any of the main cast members? Could you share this advice with us?

I tell everyone, my clients too – don’t follow trends blindly. I think everyone should wear what suits them, for their body type. To recognize your own morphology and highlight the facets you want. A smart woman doesn’t blindly follow trends and I would say most of the women who wear me are pretty smart.

You dressed Neha Dhupia for her impromptu wedding planned in less than 48 hours. How was the experience of dressing her for such an important day at such short notice?

I am very grateful to have such a great team. We have always been on top when we get last minute requests and a bride for us is always the number one priority as she has so much to deal with before her wedding. So I would just like to say thank you to my team and all of us who put it together for her – it was just great teamwork. Making sure the bride was happy was the most important task for us at that time.

You have dressed international celebrities such as Hillary Clinton, Duchess of Cambridge, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Sophie Turner, etc. How does it feel to be at the forefront of Indian fashion?

I’ve been saying this for a very long time and we’re almost there now – I really think it’s high time that Indian craftsmanship and Indian design deserve global recognition. When world famous women like Kate Middleton wear us, it’s a great day for Indian fashion and design. We need more of that to be recognized now. When we dressed Kate, Anita Dongre was the seventh most searched designer on Google in the world, so dressing celebrities like her puts Indian design front and center.

Can you share any fun encounters with any of the international A-listers you’ve dressed?

Kim Kardashian was an editorial shoot, so I wasn’t there, and I wasn’t there for Beyonce either. But I was lucky enough to meet the Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palance in London and we had a very nice conversation. She shared her love for Rajasthan with me and said if there is one place I want to come back and visit is Rajasthan and Jaipur. She knows I’m from there and said that’s why she chose my designs. So we share our common love for Rajasthan and a lot of my design was inspired by it; it was so good to hear that she wanted to go back because she felt she didn’t have enough on her first trip.

When it comes to celebrities, we’ve seen year after year that repeating outfits isn’t a trend. How can we change this?

Celebrities and the media have great power, and they must use that power to influence the rest of society. I have great respect for Queen Mathilde, the Queen of Belgium, she wore one of our outfits which she repeated. The Duchess of Cambridge also regularly rehearses her own outfits. So I think celebrities need to keep repeating outfits to send the message that sustainability is the only way forward for the fashion industry. It is a huge responsibility that they must take very seriously.

How can we make fashion in Bollywood more sustainable?

I really think celebrities today should make sure they wear cruelty-free fashion and supportive clothing that is hand-woven and made by local artisans. Like I said, they hold great power in their hands to spark all this interest, because today the world admires what they do. Thus, they must ensure that they themselves make the right choices and that many others will follow. They must support circular and cruelty-free brands; they must seek out and support those who do all of this.

You are not only a creative genius, but also a sharp businesswoman with several brands to your name. What advice would you give to young women who are inspired by you?

I don’t know if I’m a sharp businesswoman, I don’t feel like it. All these brands are created because they were my dream and I come to work every day and fulfill the dreams I have seen. So I think I would tell all young people to believe in your dreams, persevere with hard work and determination and you can see your dreams come to life. I came to work every day and worked towards this goal – It all starts with a dream or a vision. And the belief that your vision is possible.